Liverpool set for deadline day ‘madness’ as £80m ‘overpay’ backed over ‘panic buy’

Liverpool have been backed to go back in for Yankuba Minteh before the transfer deadline as they look to secure a deal with Brighton.

The Reds have been looking to sign a right winger in the final days of the transfer window after Mohamed Salah left for Trabzonspor this summer.

Bradley Barcola has joined Victor Munoz as new signings at Liverpool this summer, with both players capable of playing on the right but more comfortable off the left.

Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr and Brighton’s Minteh had been lined up as potential late signings if Liverpool allowed Cody Gakpo to leave for Manchester City.

However, Romano revealed on Monday evening that Liverpool are now set to keep Gakpo as they failed to get in a replacement in time.

Romano wrote on X: ‘OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement. £85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC . Manchester City now focused on Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández.’

READ: Mudryk, Tosin, Alvarez, MGW among 10 Premier League transfers that could go through on deadline day

Brighton have rejected two offers for Minteh from Liverpool but the Reds initially decided not to make a third bid as the Seagulls put an £80m asking price on his head.

However, journalists David Lynch and Dave Davis reckon the “overpay” would be worth it in the final day of the transfer window as they look to balance their squad.

Davis said on the Anfield Index YouTube channel: “One thing we have to face the reality of if he’s coming in, it’s going to be an overpay.”

Lynch added: “You can see the justification in that because, you know, his age, he’s got potential for improvement.

“There’s potential to sell him eventually and recoup some of your money.”

He continued: “That’s why an overpay on a Yankuba Minteh to me would make sense.

“That wouldn’t feel that panicky. It would be a recognition of the madness of the market, but over five years there’s resale value.”

On Brighton’s stance, Davis explained: “Brighton remain relaxed about the situation. I bloody bet [Tony] Bloom and [Paul] Barber are quite relaxed about this because all the chips are on their side of the table.

READ: Likelihood of Liverpool deal for Ismaila Sarr on deadline day revealed as Crystal Palace make final decision

“I think it is important to say Minteh is an Iraola-type winger. There’s a lot of positives and upside with him.”

Minteh is expected to be injured for another month with match fitness potentially taking much longer but Lynch insists it shouldn’t matter to Liverpool.

Lynch said: “It doesn’t matter if he’s injured at the moment. If he’s going to be back in October, that is fine.

“Minteh is the better fit and the more sensible move and the better allocation of funds.”

Liverpool ‘would never sign someone of that age for that kind of fee’

On why Liverpool have dodged a bullet by not signing Sarr from Crystal Palace, Lynch said: “I think he’s a good player, but it would just smell of a panic buy to me.

“Liverpool generally do business in a certain way that you can hang your hat on, and they don’t sign 28, nearly 29-year-olds for £50/60 million.”

“They would never sign someone of that age for that kind of fee; they just wouldn’t. It’s not Liverpool at all under FSG. So, you would very easily, I think, be able to deduce that that would be a panic buy.”

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