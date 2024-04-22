According to reports, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were in ‘talks’ to buy Ligue Un club Toulouse but this ‘deal has now collapsed’.

It has been a busy couple of months at Liverpool as a reshuffle behind the scenes is ongoing.

It was recently revealed that Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool as FSG’s CEO of football. He previously had a successful spell as their sporting director but he had been without a club since leaving the Premier League giants in 2022.

When it emerged that Liverpool were back in talks with Edwards over a return, it was widely reported that he did not want to be a sporting director again. Instead, he was keen to have a more prominent role and this is what FSG have given him.

After his Liverpool return was announced, Edwards revealed that “one of the biggest factors” in his decision was the “commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club”.

“I am very grateful to Mike, John, Tom and the ownership group for offering me the opportunity to take on this new leadership role within FSG,” Edwards said in a statement.

“I was humbled by the desire and persistence they showed in wanting to work with me again. This is definitely not something that I take for granted given their track record across sport and business.

“It was vital for me that, if I did return, it had to be with renewed vigour and energy. In practice, this means having fresh challenges and opportunities.

“As such, one of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organization. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

Toulouse ‘talks collapse’

According to Football Insider, Ligue Un side Toulouse are the club Liverpool have been in negotiations with but these ‘talks have now collapsed’.

‘Negotiations have now stalled, with the Anfield club now believed to be plotting a move for a different French club. ‘Talks over a potential buyout of Toulouse were held as Fenway look to build a multi-club network, but the proposed move has since collapsed. ‘The French side and the Reds are closely linked, with the former’s 85% owners RedBird Capital holding an 11% stake in FSG. ‘FSG could now turn to Major League Soccer, with Football Insider revealing last month that the US-based investment group are exploring the possibility of buying an MLS club.’

