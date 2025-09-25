According to reports, Liverpool have decided to ‘activate a huge deal’ after head coach Arne Slot was dealt a ‘crushing’ blow.

Liverpool made a statement in this summer’s transfer window as this window’s biggest spenders in Europe, investing around £414.5m on a major squad overhaul.

The Reds landed most of their transfer targets, landing Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Slot’s stacked squad have made a brilliant start to this season, winning their first five Premier League games to sit clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool have won all of their games despite being far from their peak, so they could run away with the league once their performances improve.

The Reds have few weaknesses, but they are short of options at centre-back following the revelation that Leoni has suffered an ACL injury.

Leoni’s injury puts extra pressure on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Joe Gomez their only other natural and fit centre-back.

Now, a report from journalist James Marshment from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Liverpool chief Richard Hughes will ‘activate a huge January deal’ for a new centre-back in an ‘urgent plan’ following the ‘crushing’ blow regarding Leoni’s injury.

This means they are ‘now more likely than ever to bring forward their plan to sign Guehi in the January transfer window’ after their move for the centre-back fell through on deadline day amid Crystal Palace’s failure to land a suitable replacement.

It has been suggested that following this blow, Liverpool would wait until next summer to sign Guehi on a free transfer, though they could turn to an alternative.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claims Liverpool are ‘firmly focused’ on Juventus star Gleison Bremer, with the Serie A giants at ‘risk of being robbed’.

Juventus are said to value Bremer at 70-80 million euros, though ‘he has a 55 million euro release clause that’ll be valid between next June and July’ next year.

Still, the opportunity to sign Guehi on a free transfer/cut-price fee could be too good to refuse if they can fend off competition from European giants, with TEAMtalk reporter Fraser Fletcher explaining that a game of ‘transfer chess’ could ‘already be in motion’.

‘Sources have told TEAMtalk that suggestions that Liverpool will wait until Guehi’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, making him a free agent, may be misguided, as transfer chess pieces are already in motion,’ Fletcher explained.

‘La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be eyeing Guehi for a January move, adding urgency to Liverpool’s quest to secure the services of the former Chelsea centre-back. However, these reports are to be read with caution.

‘Palace, aware of the risk of losing their captain for nothing next summer, face mounting pressure to cash in during the January transfer window.

‘Clubs often leverage media narratives to spark bidding wars or inflate fees, and Palace’s posturing could be a tactic to extract maximum value.

‘However, Liverpool, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, hold a trump card: Guehi’s desire to join them.

‘Liverpool’s strategy could hinge on a calculated lowball offer in January. By presenting a modest bid, they might tempt Palace to accept less than their desired valuation rather than lose Guehi for free months later.

‘Additionally, Liverpool could reach an agreement in principle with Guehi in January for a summer move, thereby securing his services without a transfer fee.

‘This dual approach – a low offer or an agreement in principle for the summer – puts the Reds in a commanding position.’