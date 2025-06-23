According to reports, Liverpool have hatched a plan to “activate” their fifth summer signing as they plot a raid on a rival Premier League club.

Liverpool have already done some great business this summer as they have broken their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz after landing Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds are also closing in on their fourth summer signing, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez expected to complete his move to Anfield in the next couple of days. This deal will take their spend in this window to around £170m as they have invested more than any club in Europe.

The Premier League champions will not be finishing there as they are also in the market for a striker and centre-back.

Liverpool need to replace Darwin Nunez, who is expected to leave amid interest from several European and Saudi Pro League sides.

Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as targets, but they have reportedly ‘made a bombshell move’ for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak with their opening ‘offer prepared’.

READ: Liverpool quad talks begin as Reds buy ‘best player on market’



Liverpool are also looking to sign a centre-back as they require a replacement for Jarell Quansah, who is set to join Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for around £30m.

Crystal Palace and England standout Marc Guehi is currently being mooted as a likely option for Liverpool, who have a decent chance of signing him as he enters the final year of his contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s plan for a new centre-back, as they will “activate” a move once Quansah’s exit is completed.

He said: “As soon as Jarell Quansah deal is completed (very soon), Liverpool will activate centre backs options.

“Marc Guehi, on the shortlist for months and appreciated by Liverpool as well as more Premier League clubs. Ousmane Diomandé can be his replacement at Crystal Palace.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

👉 Five players Liverpool refused to activate buy-back clauses for in warning to doomed Quansah

👉 Liverpool: Euro giants issue response to ‘sensational swap deal’ after two stars ‘say yes’ to transfer

As mentioned, Palace are plotting an audacious move for Sporting Lisbon star Diomande, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, to replace Guehi.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more details on the Diomande and Guehi deals in a report for GiveMeSport, claiming Palace are in ‘advanced talks’ over signing their preferred replacement for the Englishman, who is ‘available for between £40m and £50m’.

Jacobs has also revealed what the Reds must do to sign Guehi. He claimed: