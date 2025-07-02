Liverpool decide on ‘best fit’ from trio of strikers as £150m Isak ‘realisation’ claim is made

Liverpool have made their decision on which striker to pursue this summer amid claims they are still looking to sign Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer window with the Liverpool board backing Arne Slot after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

Slot’s side have already signed Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong as their three big arrivals, while Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi have also joined to boost their goalkeeping department.

Their attention has turned to sales and trying to buy a new number nine with Darwin Nunez extremely likely to depart Anfield this summer for the right price.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that Liverpool had three targets in contention to become their new striker with Entracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen all on their list.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are currently focusing on three concrete options in their search for a new number 9: Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and Victor Osimhen.

READ: Liverpool master the buy-back clause to engineer £75m worst-case scenario and stunning dream outcome

‘#LFC have conducted thorough checks and gathered information on all of them. Ekitike, for example, is very high on the list. The French striker knows that if he moves to Liverpool, he will need to be patient because the club must sell players first.’

The Empire of the Kop has claimed that Liverpool are ‘looking for a centre-forward with pace who can also press and is adept at link-up play’ and that Frankfurt’s Ekitike ‘has been identified as the best fit for that profile’.

It is claimed that the Bundesliga side are looking for between €85m and €100m to sell Ekitike this summer and Liverpool will need to offload some players first before making their move.

Empire of the Kop adds that Isak was their clear ‘Plan A’ striker signing this summer but that ‘there’s a realisation that it’d be extremely difficult to sign him this summer, with Newcastle not planning to consider any offers of less than £150m’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool decide to ‘reject approach’ from Euro giants as ‘crazy’ demand is made amid ‘clear message’

👉 Liverpool strike ‘agreement’ for sixth summer signing with Prem star ‘pushing to join’

👉 Liverpool transfer on the rocks over ‘major gap of €20m’ as Reds ‘work on’ another deal

Amid interest from Arsenal, former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas has revealed the only clubs Isak should leave Newcastle United for.

Jenas said on talkSPORT: “As a football club yes, it’s [Arsenal] a bigger football club than Newcastle.

“But in terms of the teams that they’ve both got currently, I think that for him to leave Newcastle… If I was Alexander Isak, this phone call needs to come in from Real Madrid, or it needs to come in from Barcelona, or potentially Liverpool currently right now. I don’t think there’s any others that would tempt me that much to leave Newcastle.”

READ NEXT: Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool offered Kudus, Man Utd submit PSG bid