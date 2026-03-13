According to reports, Liverpool have an ‘immediate sack plan’ regarding Arne Slot, who is ‘starting’ to get ‘irritated’ by Xabi Alonso.

Slot has been under immense pressure for much of this season as Liverpool’s results and performances have fallen off a cliff since winning their 20th Premier League title last term.

The Reds made an incredibly weak attempt at defending their Premier League crown and currently face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Dutchman is not helped by the availability of Alonso, who Liverpool originally wanted to replace Jurgen Klopp. He has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the start of this year.

It has consistently been reported that Liverpool will assess Slot’s position in the summer, though it is pretty fair to say that he needs Champions League qualification and/or a trophy to keep his job.

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Now, a report from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Alonso has ‘set sights’ on the Liverpool job and he is ‘starting to irritate’ Slot, who has grown ‘agitated’ over the constant rumours about his future.

The report has also shed light on Liverpool’s current ‘concerns’ with Slot.

‘His criticism of the quality of Premier League football this season – made while Arsenal appear destined for the title – is understood not to have gone down particularly well inside Anfield. TEAMtalk has been told that some within the club hierarchy felt those remarks were poorly judged at a sensitive time. ‘Behind the scenes, we understand Liverpool’s hierarchy does have concerns about whether Slot can restore the club to genuine title-contending status, though they are determined to give him until the season’s end before forming a judgement over his long-term future.’

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, has revealed Liverpool’s ‘immediate Slot sack plan’, with Champions League elimination in the round of 16 against Galatasaray is ‘unlikely to have an immediate impact on his future’.

“It’ll definitely ramp up the pressure on him,” O’Rourke told Football Insider when asked what would happen if Liverpool exited the Champions League.

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“Whether it’ll have a direct influence on a decision to be made on his future before the end of the season, I don’t think so.

“Obviously it was a very disappointing performance in the midweek defeat to Galatasaray.

“They were probably a bit lucky that it was only 1-0 in the end in the first leg, but they will be hopeful that they can turn it around and progress into the quarter-finals.

“Because of the success of last season, he’s got a bit of credit in the bank, and obviously the goal is now to try and end the season with some silverware.

“They’re in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, they hope to make progress in the Champions League, and then it’s all about finishing in the top five in the Premier League.

“So yeah, it’s a difficult time for Slot, but I don’t think any result next week against Galatasaray will have an immediate impact on his future.”

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