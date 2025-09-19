According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool have decided on a ‘new plan’ for Andy Robertson after he came close to leaving in the summer.

Robertson has been a mainstay for Liverpool for over eight seasons, making 346 appearances for the Premier League holders across all competitions.

However, the Scotland international endured a rare poor season in 2024/25 as he was arguably the weak link in Arne Slot’s side.

This tempted Liverpool to sign a long-term replacement for Robertson in the summer, with around £40m invested to sign Milos Kerkez from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

Robertson, meanwhile, attracted interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the summer, though this move did not end up happening.

So the 31-year-old stuck around at Liverpool and started the season behind Kerkez in the pecking order.

However, Kerkez’s performances at the start of this campaign have been criticised as he’s been rash defensively, so Robertson has started Liverpool’s last two games against Burnley and Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that, according to Football Insider, Liverpool’s ‘new plan’ regarding Robertson is to keep him beyond this season, though this is far from guaranteed as his current contract expires next summer.

The report claims Liverpool want to avoid losing Robertson ‘after the U-turn’ on a potential summer transfer, with the Reds ‘considering a contract extension due to the unpredictability of Kerkez’.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes Robertson has “got a role to play right now” as Kerkez has been “taken out of the firing line”.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Andy Robertson over the next few months,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He is into the final year of his contract at Anfield right now, he turns 32 as well. Kerkez has been brought in as a long-term replacement for Robertson in that left-back role.

“I still think Robertson’s got a role to play at Liverpool right now, he is the vice-captain right now behind Virgil van Dijk so that shows how important he is in the dressing room and around the club as well.

“I think Liverpool will be hoping to keep hold of Andy Robertson with a new deal being explored and, look, he’s back in the team right now…

“So let’s see if Robertson gets a run in the team now with Kerkez taken out of the firing line after a difficult start to his life at Anfield.”