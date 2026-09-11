Liverpool set sights on record-breaking transfer after Sarr, Minteh January dead ends

Liverpool have now set their sights on landing Bournemouth forward Rayan after missing out on Ismaila Sarr, Yankuba Minteh and other targets in the transfer window.

The Reds looked for a right-sided attacker in the summer transfer window as both Tottenham and Manchester City looked to sign Cody Gakpo in the final weeks of the transfer window.

However, after making bids for both Crystal Palace’s Sarr and Brighton’s Minteh over the summer, Liverpool eventually decided to keep Gakpo and not pursue another winger.

Bournemouth forward Rayan was another rumoured target with the Brazil international having an impressive first six months on the South Coast.

If Rayan leaves it could be for £130m, a record-breaking fee for any Premier League side, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein expecting Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi to also command fees over £100m.

Ornstein said in The Athletic: ‘Rayan’s got a £130million release clause that takes effect in the next summer window. I don’t expect any of them (Rayan, Alex Scott and Eli Junior Kroupi) to go for under £100m, which would be amazing business, obviously, if Bournemouth do it. Their business in the past suggests that even if they sell their best players, they recruit well and get even better.

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‘Their financial situation’s OK from the previous sales and profits. Right now, I think they’re compliant, just about in the Premier League — maybe it’s going to be a bit tighter with UEFA. Several clubs are in that position — are we going to see some fines dished out? Are clubs going to take them as part of making sure they do the business they want and seeing it as a small price to pay?

‘But then, that’s why the sales will probably need to come next summer, not only because of the players moving on in their careers but also in terms of financial compliance.’

Liverpool target Rayan for right-hand side of attack

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool have ‘set their sights’ on Rayan as they continue to ‘keep tabs’ on his performances for Bournemouth.

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola ‘is a big fan of Rayan after their time together at Bournemouth and could push to land a deal’.

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Adding more, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “There’s obvious links between Rayan and the Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

“Iraola was at Bournemouth when they signed him, and obviously he made a massive impact there, he got seven goal contributions in 15 games which is pretty good going.

“Obviously, links with Liverpool are pretty easy to come up with in that respect because of who the manager is.

“Iraola is a big fan of his, having worked with him before, so of course it is a possibility and Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on his performances for Bournemouth this season.

“That release clause would probably be a bit expensive for Liverpool, but I’m sure he is a player that’s on their list because of the obvious links between the manager and the player as well.”

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