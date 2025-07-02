According to reports, Liverpool have decided to ‘formally reject’ Bayern Munich’s ‘approach’ for Colombia international Luis Diaz.

Liverpool‘s winger has attracted significant interest from elsewhere over the past few months, with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and the Saudi Pro League being mooted as possible destinations.

Diaz had a mixed season in 2024/25 as he flattered to deceive at the start of the campaign, but he ended the term superbly as the Reds clinched their 20th Premier League title.

The 27-year-old is only under contract until 2027 and while it has been suggested that club chiefs are keen to secure him to a new contract, it has also been suggested that they would cash in at the right price.

In recent weeks, Barcelona appeared his most likely destination, but this move is off the table as they have decided to turn to Nico Williams after Liverpool remained firm on their asking price.

This left the door open for Bayern Munich to make the move for Diaz, who emerged as an option as they scour the market for a top-tier winger.

On Tuesday evening, German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed Diaz to Bayern Munich is “one to watch”.

Plettenberg tweeted: “FC Bayern have gathered all the information on Luis #Díaz in the past few days, as reported yesterday.

“Accordingly, there has also been contact. Díaz is a new candidate for Bayern, also because Max Eberl have the information that he could leave #LFC if a suitable offer arrives. One to watch.”

Now, a report from Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas confirms Liverpool have ‘rejected Bayern Munich’s approach’ for Diaz, with their hierarchy informed he is ‘not for sale’.

There has been ‘no communication since’, while journalist Ben Jacobs claims it would take a “crazy” offer to force a U-turn amid a “clear message”.

Jacobs explained: “Liverpool have formally rejected an attempt by Bayern Munich to engage over Luis Díaz.

“Bayern chief Max Eberl has been informed #LFC have no intention or desire to enter discussions, with communication ended immediately, following an approach last night.

“It is the second time this summer that Liverpool have taken this stance, having issued the same message to Barcelona earlier in the window.

Liverpool don’t plan to entertain any bids for Diaz. They have sent a clear message the Colombian is not for sale.

“Al-Nassr yet to make an approach to Liverpool despite viewing Diaz as their top winger target. It would take a crazy offer now for Liverpool to reconsider what is a firm and consistent not-for-sale position.

“Liverpool’s executives are prioritising ‘team performance’ within in their stance on Díaz, viewing him and his contribution as important in the coming seasons.”