According to reports, Liverpool have ‘decided’ that Mohamed Salah will be sold in January and they have a plan to ‘immediately’ sign his replacement.

Salah has suffered a major fall from grace since he was lauded as the best player in the Premier League last season.

The veteran forward earned a new two-year contract until 2027 by helping Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

However, his performances have fallen off a cliff this season as he has been ineffective in most of his appearances and has contributed to Liverpool’s crisis.

Salah has spat his dummy out after being named as a substitute for Liverpool’s last three Premier League matches against, remarkably hitting out at the club and head coach Arne Slot for “throwing him under the bus”.

In response, Salah has been removed from Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen whether he will feature against Brighton at the weekend.

Club legend Jamie Carragher brutally criticised Salah on Monday night, and it now looks increasingly likely that he will leave Liverpool in January.

According to an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’, Liverpool chiefs ‘decided’ on Monday night that the forward will be ‘sold in January’.

It is claimed that ‘top bosses have overruled everyone’ and decided that ‘he is gone’ in the winter window, with it noted that Slot ‘barely got a say’.

The report has also revealed how the club plans to replace Salah.

They added: ‘They’re ONLY selling once valuation is met and will IMMEDIATELY activate Antoine Semenyo’s release clause to replace him!

‘Salah’s agent UNCOVERED Liverpool’s secret plot to SHIP Mo to Saudi Arabia behind his back – and that angered the Egyptian star according to club sources.

‘Mo Salah is open to all options, including playing for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, but a Saudi contract offer could be the most appealing.’

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has joined a host of fellow pundits in slamming Salah, pointing out one “really damning” detail.

“The really damning thing for me was when he said he doesn’t have to turn up every day and fight for his place in training because of what he’s done for the club,” Souness said on talkSPORT.

“I’ll throw this at you, as a manager you’ve always got half a dozen players that are not quite with you because they feel they should be starting every week.

“So he turns up, the star man turns up and they’re not at it in training. It’s an excuse for those five or six that are not quite with you to do the exact same thing.

“He should be setting the standards, there was a responsibility as a senior player.

“You must have good senior players at your football club, they have to take the responsibility of setting the standards for every single day in training.

“We had a guy called Phil Neal who would go to war every single day in training, he could fall out on him quite easily. Every single day in training, you’re led from the front every single day in training. That’s what he has to get back to.”