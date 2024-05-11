According to reports, Liverpool have decided their ‘selling price’ for Darwin Nunez amid interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The Premier League outfit invested an initial fee of around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Nunez has been box-office for Liverpool over the past two seasons. He is always dangerous but you never know what you are going to get from the Uraguay international.

The 24-year-old is still pretty raw and he tends to be wasteful with his opportunities, but he has 33 goals and 17 assists in his 94 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

Nunez has slipped down the pecking order in recent games as he was restricted to brief cameo appearances off the bench against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona to sign Nunez?

The forward recently fuelled exit speculation by deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his Instagram and agent Jorge Mendes has ‘offered’ him to Barcelona. It has also been revealed that he ‘already said yes’ to the La Liga giants in 2020.

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has explained why it ‘might be time for Nunez to leave Liverpool’.

“I’ve been a high-profile signing at Liverpool… for a club and national record transfer fee no less,” Collymore told Caught Offisde. “The pressure is relentless, the media constant, every game micro-analysed, and fans used to winning a lot always on your back when the going isn’t so good. So, I understand what Darwin Nunez is going through.

“The only question I’d ask him face to face, and one I answered in my own mind was, ‘Do you feel you are good enough to score enough goals and create enough chances for your teammates?'”

“If he’s honest, he’ll know whether to stick or twist with the Reds and a new manager, as well as those doubting his ability.

“Is he a Fowler, Rush, Torres, Mo or Suarez? No, of course not, but only he can answer whether he can do it or not.

“Me? I had to completely change my game to adapt to Robbie Fowler who I knew who would outscore me, so I created a lot for him while scoring at a good rate too.

“If Nunez can do that then he has a chance to be a resounding success for several years at Liverpool, but if he doesn’t, then for him and the club he’s better off moving because there’s nowhere to hide at Liverpool and the intensity of the analysis isn’t going anywhere.”

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have ‘put a selling price on Nunez’ as he is ‘unhappy’ and his ‘departure could be imminent’.

‘Liverpool have made their price for Darwin Núñez clear amid rumours linking him with a possible move to Barcelona. ‘The Anfield club will demand around €85 million to consider selling the Uruguayan striker, who has sparked interest from the La Liga giants.’

