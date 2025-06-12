Liverpool decide four-man striker shortlist with Nunez price set in €660m ‘affordability’ boost

Liverpool have finalised their four-man striker shortlist for the summer as they get ready to bring in a top-class goalscorer, according to reports.

The Reds are making an impressive start to their summer recruitment with one signing wrapped up and another set to follow quickly.

A deal for Jeremie Frimpong, who is the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been completed with Liverpool buying the Netherlands international from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m.

Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, is set to follow after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the transfer.

While Romano has also insisted that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez will be ‘next’ after Liverpool complete the signing of Wirtz.

And a striker is next on the agenda for the Reds with Slot not getting enough goals from his centre-forwards last season and Liverpool will look to land a top-class striker.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Liverpool have decided their four-man striker shortlist for the summer.

Jacobs wrote for talkSPORT: “Liverpool are already assessing options to replace Nunez internally. Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro are among the names considered.”

A deal for a new striker is likely to take the Reds’ spending over £300m once deals for Wirtz and Kerkez are also concluded and that means Darwin Nunez seems likely to be sold this summer.

Jacobs added that Liverpool are ‘seeking north of £59million’ for Nunez as they are prepared to take a loss on the Uruguay international, who signed for £85m from Benfica.

Nunez ‘has not closed the door on a move to the Saudi Pro League’ and Liverpool ‘plan to stick to their minimum £59m valuation even with a non-Saudi bidder’, while the Uruguayan ‘understood to be interested in a move to either Italy or Spain’.

Liverpool are set to spend a lot more than in a normal summer and Football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley has revealed the numbers behind their transfer window splurge.

When asked whether the Reds could be priced out of a deal for Wirtz, Plumley told Football Insider: “They can afford it, the revenue line is over €660m, it’s been growing.

“They’ve just won the Premier League, Champions League banks them another €100m, estimated.

“They had that last year, they’ll get that again this season coming, affordability is not a problem, it’s just a case of do they want to pay that fee and what that price is is going to be.”