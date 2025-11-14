According to reports, Liverpool have decided to go ‘all in’ for Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi in January after they ‘messed up’ in the summer.

Guehi was one of Liverpool’s leading transfer targets during this summer’s window and the centre-back was in favour of a move to Anfield.

The England international has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs in recent years, but he was available for a cut-price fee in the summer as he entered the final year of his current contract.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with Guehi before this summer, but Liverpool emerged as his most likely destination ahead of this season.

However, the Reds were punished for wasting time over Guehi as a deal fell through on deadline day. They agreed a transfer worth around £35m, but Palace pulled the plug on the deal as they failed to land a suitable replacement.

This leaves Liverpool short of options at centre-back, so they likely remain interested in Guehi ahead of this January and next summer.

However, Liverpool have made life difficult for themselves as Guehi can reach a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad from the start of January and he has been linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and FC Barcelona.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are still ‘working on signing’ Guehi ahead of the January window, but the ‘deal is now more complex’.

This is said to be for three reasons after they ‘messed up’ in the summer, including interest from further afield and the raised finances of the deal.

The report explains:

‘Sources say Liverpool recognise they messed up over the deal and the club will go “all out” to get Guehi in the mid-season window. ‘However, their pursuit is now complicated by strong interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, who are both working on deals to land Guehi next year. It means Liverpool are likely to have to pay Guehi a higher salary as well as increased agent fees to get a deal over the line in January.’

Still, ex-Liverpool player Don Hutchinson has explained why he thinks his former club will miss out on Guehi.

He argued: “Being a free agent brings everyone into the conversation. It brings Bayern Munich in, it brings Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs in as well.

“If Liverpool drop off, there is no guarantee that they will qualify for the Champions League and that could be one thing which Guehi wants when moving as a free agent.”

“It could also be a change of culture or something else. He might end up at Real Madrid and Guehi is a real talent who would go directly into the first team. It really is a concern that Liverpool missed out on him.”