According to reports, Liverpool have decided their two ‘priority’ signings ahead of the New Year after ‘pulling a U-turn’ on their pursuit of one player.

The Premier League giants have made a remarkable start to the 2024/25 season as they have marched eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. They are also leading the Champions League group stage.

Head coach Arne Slot has done an unbelievable job since replacing Jurgen Klopp. This is especially impressive considering Liverpool did not do much transfer business in the summer.

The Reds signed Italy international Federico Chiesa from Serie A giants Juventus and agreed to buy Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in 2025, but missed out on No.1 target Martin Zubimendi after he decided to stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Liverpool opted against signing an alternative target and Ryan Gravenberch has reduced the need to sign a defensive midfielder as he’s been superb since being transitioned into this role.

A report from Football Insider earlier this week claimed ‘Slot and Liverpool transfer chiefs are relaxed about the state of the squad which has delivered such a dominant start to the season’ and have ‘pulled a U-turn on their pursuit’ for Zubimendi.

Now, another report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have decided their two ‘priority’ summer transfers and are ‘already laying the groundwork for a full-back and holding midfield signing’ after their ‘bombshell Zubimendi U-turn’.

‘The full-back areas are being monitored closely with Trent Alexander-Arnold out of contract in June and being pursued by Real Madrid.

‘Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong has been widely mooted as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold, whose future is not yet decided despite reports from Spain. ‘Meanwhile, the form of Andy Robertson has come under scrutiny since Slot’s arrival and Fulham star Antonee Robinson is being tracked by the Reds ahead of a potential summer switch.’

A report in Spain claims Girona standout Miguel Gutierrez – who has also been linked with Manchester United – is another full-back on Liverpool’s radar.