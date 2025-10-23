Mohamed Salah walks past Arne Slot after being taken off the pitch.

According to reports, Liverpool have already made up their minds on whether to sell out-of-form forward Mohamed Salah in January or next summer.

Salah has had a rollercoaster couple of years at Liverpool.

His form declined during Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season at Liverpool as he butted heads with the manager, though he enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Arne Slot last term.

Salah arguably produced his best individual season to date in 2024/25 as he helped Liverpool win the 20th Premier League title.

The 33-year-old entered the final year of his Liverpool contract at the start of the 2024/25 campaign and was linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, though he eventually decided to pen a new two-year contract to commit himself to the Premier League giants until 2027.

Salah’s performances last season indicated that he still has lots to offer at the top level, though his performances have fallen off a cliff at the start of this campaign.

He appears to have been impacted by the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he’s been on the periphery for most of Liverpool’s matches this season and has made very little impact.

Therefore, there have been calls for Slot to drop Salah and he started on the bench as Liverpool beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Salah came on for the final 16 minutes and reportedly headed straight down the tunnel ‘in a strop’ after the final whistle.

Despite this, Liverpool’s ‘stance on accepting an offer’ for Salah, according to Football Insider, is that they have ‘no current thoughts about selling him this summer’.

It is noted that there have been ‘whispers that he could be coming to the end of his time at Anfield earlier than first thought, including potentially as early as the January window’.

However, they are ‘not planning to cash in on Salah’ in the coming months.

The report adds:

‘Sources say that Salah himself is likely to have the biggest say on his Liverpool future, due to his status around Anfield. The winger has so much credit in the bank with the Reds that he can effectively decide how long he stays with the club. ‘There was a lot of discussion towards the end of last season around whether Salah would be leaving Liverpool, before he eventually penned a new deal. Next summer, if he decides that he wants to pursue a new challenge, then Arne Slot’s side are unlikely to stand in his way and force him to stay.’

Alexis Mac Allister is also linked with an exit as he is reportedly attracting interest from Real Madrid, who Fichajes say are ‘preparing an offer’ worth 80 million euros (£69m) for the centre-midfielder.

The report claims: ‘Liverpool’s Argentinian appears to be the ideal candidate to fill the need Xabi Alonso has identified: a more creative midfielder with the ability to control and read the game, capable of providing fluidity to the team.’