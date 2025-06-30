According to reports, Serie A giants Napoli have set a strict ‘decision’ deadline as they mull over a deal for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is closing in on an exit from the Premier League champions after dropping in the pecking order during Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

The Uruguay international was not one of Slot’s favourites during the 2024/25 campaign as he only made eight Premier League starts in a forgettable season.

The erratic forward could have left Liverpool in January as he attracted interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, but a move failed as the Reds were unwilling to let anyone leave in the middle of a title race.

But, now that the 24/25 season is over and their 20th Premier League title is secured, Liverpool have opened the door to Nunez leaving and a move to another European club looks more likely at this stage.

A potential move to Atletico Madrid has been mooted, but Antonio Conte’s Napoli have leapt to the front of the queue for Nunez in recent weeks.

Reports have indicated that the striker is keen on the move to Napoli, but they are yet to agree on a fee with Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Napoli’s current stance on Nunez, with Liverpool’s price “too high”.

“Napoli’s interest in Darwin Nunez remains but they’re also advancing on a deal for Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese,” Romano revealed.

“Napoli still want Darwin but feel the transfer price is too high. Liverpool want more than €65m, probably in excess of €70m. Napoli believe the numbers are excessive. They’re still working on the deal, but they have the other option in their hands.”

As mentioned, Lucca has emerged as an alternative for Nunez, with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claiming he is valued at £25m by Udinese.

Lucca is likely a more gettable target than Nunez, but they reportedly face competition from Inter Milan for the Udinese standout.

As for Nunez, Napoli are said to have set a ’48 hour decision’ deadline as they consider whether to continue their efforts to sign the forward.

A deal for Liverpool defender Jarrel Quansah is much further along, though. Romano has confirmed that he has had his ‘medical today’ as he’s set to complete a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Romano confirms Liverpool will receive an initial £30m from Leverkusen for Quansah and there is also £5m in add-ons.

Liverpool also have a buy-back clause ‘available from 2027′, with the fee for Quansah starting from €60m plus add-ons’.