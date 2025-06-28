According to reports, Liverpool have made a decision on their ‘next step’ as they chase Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

The Reds have been active in this summer’s transfer window as they are looking to cement themselves as the best team in the Premier League after winning their 20th title in 2024/25.

On Friday, Liverpool announced their fifth summer signing, with ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman joining as a backup on a free transfer. He joins Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in joining Arne Slot‘s side this summer.

These deals leave the Reds as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they are likely to do more business as they remain in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

Darwin Nunez’s possible move to Serie A champions Napoli is likely to precede the arrival of a new striker as Liverpool pursues Isak.

The Newcastle star has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and there are more gettable targets on the market, with the Magpies likely to demand around £150m for their prized asset.

Isak has been deemed a ‘dream’ target for Liverpool, while Arsenal have also been linked with the Newcastle star as they also eye a new striker.

However, BBC reporter Sami Mokbel has only given Arsenal an extremely slim chance of signing Isak.

Mokbel explained: “I think the ideal scenario for Mikel Arteta is to get Alexander Isak. I think we kind of know that there’s probably less than 2% chance of that happening, if that, just because of the sheer numbers involved.

“If you’re going for Isak, next season might be the season where you get a chance, when he’s just got two years left on his contract.

“But then I saw reports yesterday in the North East that they were trying to get him to a new contract, so that, you know, we’ll see about that.”

A report from the Liverpool Echo claims the Reds’ ‘next step’ regarding Isak is ‘clear’ as they prepare to play the ‘waiting game’.

Liverpool would ‘not baulk’ at Isak’s wages and his salary is ‘unlikely to put them off if there is to be any encouragement later in the summer’.

It is also noted that ‘while Liverpool might appear reluctant to break that barrier for a second time in quick succession after the club-record £116m deal for Wirtz last week, the impending departure of Quansah at £35m and the potential exit of Nunez could net the Reds the best part of that fee’.

The report adds: