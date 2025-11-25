According to reports, Liverpool have ‘made a decision’ on whether to sack head coach Arne Slot after their 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Slot is currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Liverpool have slumped into a major crisis.

The Dutchman’s debut season at Liverpool surpassed all expectations as he helped them win their 20th Premier League title, but they have had a rude awakening in recent months.

Club chiefs sanctioned a huge squad overhaul in the summer as they invested over £400m on signings, but they appear to have made too many changes in a single window as their results and performances have fallen off a cliff.

Slot is struggling to find answers as most of their summer signings and key players have been underperforming, as Liverpool have lost eight of their last eleven matches in all competitions.

This dire form has seen Liverpool fall into the bottom half of the Premier League table, while they have exited the Carabao Cup and have slipped in the Champions League group standings.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have ‘made a decision’ on Slot’s future, with the head coach’s job currently safe as he has ‘credit in the bank’.

The report claims:

‘Sources say that there are no immediate signs that the Dutchman will be sacked as he still has credit in the bank with the club’s US owners. ‘Liverpool are also notoriously patient with managers and try to avoid mid-season sackings if they can help it. Despite this, sources say that the owners will be forced to act if they don’t see an upturn in form.’

Another report from Football Insider claims FSG are ‘concerned’, while former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown believes Slot is “under pressure” to start Liverpool’s summer signings.

“It’s certainly going to be a concern for those at the top,” Brown told Football Insider.

“They obviously spent a lot of money in the summer to back the manager and hoped it would pay off with results on the pitch, especially after their success last season.

“To everybody on the outside, it looked like Liverpool would go and win it again with their new star players and having strengthened the side. But clearly that hasn’t been the case, so it’s starting to become a major problem for them.

“On the other hand, it puts the manager under more pressure because he feels like he’s got to play these players even if they’re not performing.

“Isak, for example, came in on the back of Ekitike who had a really strong start at Liverpool, and all of a sudden Slot has a decision to make about who to play.

“If you spent a record transfer fee on a player, you expect him to be starting every week, but his performances aren’t matching up to that. So I think their spending has caused more problems than it has solved, in all honesty.”