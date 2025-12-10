According to reports, Liverpool have decided whether Mohamed Salah will make a ‘return’ to the squad for this weekend’s game against Brighton.

Salah was left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday after the forward hit out at the club and head coach Arne Slot.

The out-of-form Liverpool star remarkably claimed he has “no relationship” with Slot and that he has been “thrown under the bus” by the club during their poor run of form this season.

Salah has been a shadow of his best self since he was the best player in the Premier League last season, as he has been ineffective in most of his appearances this term.

Following a run of nine losses in 12 matches, Slot decided to bench Salah for Liverpool’s Premier League match against West Ham and he stayed there for their next two games against Sunderland and Leeds United.

Salah was only brought off the bench in one of these games, while he missed out completely against Inter Milan after taking his opportunity to speak out following Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Elland Road.

READ: Sorry, Mo? Carragher should stand his ground while Salah owes the apologies…



Without Salah, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games on Tuesday night, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s dubious penalty earning the Reds a 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

Liverpool’s next game is against Brighton at the weekend and it has been suggested that Salah could make a return to the squad if he acted accordingly.

However, talkSPORT revealed on Wednesday afternoon that this game is ‘too soon’ for Salah to make a ‘return’ as he is ‘unlikely to play against Brighton’.

Earlier this week, an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claimed Slot will ‘hold an emergency meeting’ with Salah and sporting director Richard Hughes on Wednesday afternoon.

It was noted that Salah ‘must show remorse for his behaviour before Slot considers adding him to the squad for the Brighton game’.

However, the same outlet have since reported that this so-called ‘secret meeting ended without a sorry from Salah’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Worst Premier League player at every club in 25/26: Liverpool’s £125m flop, Man Utd target…

👉 Arne Slot attempts to stop Mo Salah headline lies with absolutely no success

👉 Curtis Jones is embarrassing two of the greatest Liverpool players ever with his actions and words



Former Liverpool player Dean Saunders thinks there are only two options for Salah and Liverpool.

“Even before this game, I think they’ve got to sell him now,” Saunders said on talkSPORT.

“Even though I was saying, ‘If you sign Mo Salah, it’ll send a message out to the world that you mean business.’

“It’s gone pear-shaped, and I think right now, he’s made a decision I’m either going to get him sacked, or I’m off.’

“So, he’s 33, rather than waiting around like Manchester United done with [Jadon] Sancho for an apology, and it ended up he was sat in the reserves for six months.

“Either get rid of him, or he apologises and Liverpool move forward.”