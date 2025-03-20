Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate and could wait to sign him for nothing in 2026, according to reports.

The European champions have been strongly linked with the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is available on a free this summer – and could turn their attention to Konate in the 2025/26 campaign.

Konate’s contract expires in 2026 and there are no talks regarding an extension, with Arne Slot’s side threatening to leave themselves in a precarious position as they have with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk this year.

The French centre-back joined the Reds from RB Leipzig for around £36million in July 2021 and the five-year deal he signed then has never been extended.

Despite his contract situation, the Premier League leaders are unlikely to want to cash in this summer.

Liverpool are still being linked with several centre-backs, including Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.

The Spaniard reportedly has a £50m release clause in his Cherries contract and is attracting interest from a host of European giants.

One of the interested clubs is Real Madrid, who have “asked about” Huijsen and Konate, says El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre (as per Sport Witness).

“Madrid have asked about two players, they’ve tested two players,” Aguirre said.

“They are two centre-backs, one is from Liverpool and is French, and that it is Konate. The second is in the Spanish team and he is Huijsen. They like them a lot and they tell me they have asked about those two.

“Especially Konate, although the truth is that he may be a signing who ends up arriving in 2026. He has a clause in his contract worth €60m.

“Therefore, if Liverpool want to negotiate it would have to be this year. But Liverpool are initially saying €60m or nothing.”

Transfer expert and The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein discussed Huijsen’s future during a Q&A on Thursday afternoon, noting that he is “expected to move” for £50m this summer.

“For any top teams seeking a centre-back, Huijsen will likely be on the radar,” Ornstein said.

“He is expected to move for that 50m clause, which is active in the summer, and I’m sure Bournemouth, the player and his suitors would ideally like some clarity sooner rather than later so they can plan accordingly.

“We know Chelsea have been looking closely at him, Newcastle have been heavily linked but not sure I see that one materialising and even massive clubs on the continent like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are being mentioned in certain quarters. Some I speak to think he could well move overseas but nothing seems to be set in stone yet.

“Richard Hughes and members of Liverpool’s recruitment team will know him particularly well given their links to Bournemouth, but I’m not sure if they’re pursuing him (I’ll need to make more checks) and you imagine there would need to be some outward movement in the Anfield centre-back department to create space for such a player.

“Also, is that position their top priority right now? Let’s see. I’m sure we’ll come back to the Huijsen topic in the weeks ahead!”

