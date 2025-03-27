Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with Conor Bradley, who is ready to step up if Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid.

Bradley should replace Real Madrid target Alexander-Arnold as the Reds’ starting right-back next season.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to join the European champions on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Losing the England international is a huge blow for Liverpool but head coach Arne Slot appears to have lots of trust in 21-year-old Bradley, who has impressed every time he has played right-back.

Slot has previously said Bradley’s form for the first team is not surprising, praising him and other academy graduates Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher after a Champions League win over Real Madrid.

“To have three academy players in your team doing so well is also a big compliment for the academy this club has,” the Dutchman said.

“Conor did very well, but I’m totally not surprised at him doing so well, because he showed this already last season and showed this season in training sessions and games as well.”

Slot has also acknowledged the competition with Alexander-Arnold and expressed confidence that “normally very good players find their way into the team.”

Well, Bradley is a very good player and will surely find his way into the team next season, or perhaps from now if Alexander-Arnold has indeed ‘agreed’ a move to Madrid.

In order to avoid a similar situation in the future, Liverpool are reportedly looking to tie Bradley down to a long-term contract.

That is according to The Boot Room, where it is claimed the Premier League leaders ‘are close to agreeing a new contract’ with Bradley.

The Northern Ireland international might be the only Liverpool player to benefit from Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid and while the focus is on that and the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, there have been discussions with Bradley.

Bradley has been ‘told’ that the club will sign a new right-back in the summer transfer window but he ‘has been assured that his role in the squad will be advanced no matter what’.

The report adds:

Talks with Bradley’s camp have accelerated in recent weeks, and unlike with some of his more established teammates, discussions have gone well. Luis Diaz wants to be offered a new contract by Liverpool as soon as possible, otherwise he may too end up following a similar path to Alexander-Arnold. But in Bradley’s case, the defender will enjoy more first-team opportunities next season, and he will do so with a hugely increased salary.

