Liverpool will ‘definitely’ make two more signings as Romano hails ‘perfect fit’ amid £54.6m ‘enquiry’

What exactly were Liverpool supposed to do about Martin Zubimendi?

Liverpool will ‘definitely’ make two more signings following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano hailed the ‘perfect’ addition.

The Reds have agreed a £10m fee with Chiesa, who will become the second signing of the Arne Slot era following the addition of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, assuming the Italian winger completes his medical at Anfield.

But the Red have further irons in the fire according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs.

He told Football Insider: “If I was a Liverpool fan, I would be concerned.

“But my sources are telling me that there will be two definitely coming in.

“There’ll be two incomings at Anfield, they’ve had a great start to the season and played some nice football.

“Everyone’s on board with what’s going on, so there’s no real fan revolution going on – the Liverpool ship is a pretty happy one.

“Two more bodies through the door and that atmosphere will only get better.”

Reports on Thursday claimed the Reds had made enquiries over both Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki and RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simikan as they look to bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window.

L’Equipe reported, in a piece on the future of Cherki, that Liverpool have ‘taken information’ on the 21-year-old, who was previously linked with Chelsea and was thought to be close to a move to Fulham last week.

The report states:

‘The Lyon leaders gave Cherki three choices: find a new club that would offer €15m [£12.6m], like PSG and Fulham, extend several seasons at OL or not play until the end of his contract’ ‘He had refused an extension offer at the beginning of the summer, when he was convinced to leave. Unless there is a (possible) offer of a new club in the coming days (Liverpool has taken information), Cherki could therefore sign a new lease and register in the long term with OL, by rejoining Pierre Sage’s team.’

RB Leipzig centre-back Simikan is also on Liverpool’s radar according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg, who confirmed though that it’s Newcastle who are currently making the biggest play for the 24-year-old – who’s reportedly available for £42m – as they look for alternatives to Marc Guehi.

Plettenburg wrote on X: Newcastle, now exploring deal to sign Mohamed #Simakan until Deadline Day! Barcelona and Liverpool have also inquired about him. There’s also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia.

‘Leipzig, open for negotiations about the 24 y/o versatile defender only with suitable offers. Contract valid until 2027.’

Romano applauded Liverpool for adding the ‘perfect fit’ Chiesa before revealing he’s not aware of other targets as things stand.

“For me, Chiesa would be a fantastic signing,” he said.

“He is the perfect fit for Liverpool, he’s fast, and he deserves to play in a team with offensive football like Liverpool as Juventus under Allegri were too defensive.

“In terms of other similar targets for Liverpool, I’m not aware of other players being considered at the moment,” he said. “My name for Liverpool is Federico Chiesa.”