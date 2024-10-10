According to reports, Liverpool have provided an update on contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract, so his long-term Liverpool future is in doubt.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will stick with Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

England international Alexander-Arnold has shone at the start of this campaign and he’ll be free to open talks with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement in January.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have consistently been mooted as his most likely next destination if he leaves, but a recent report claimed he could ‘betray’ his boyhood club as Man City have ‘entered the race’ to sign the full-back.

However, a report from Football Insider has ‘revealed Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold message’, with it claimed that they are ‘making some progress in contract negotiations’.

READ: The Premier League uncapped XI features Morgan Rogers and a Liverpool midfield



The report says.

‘The 26-year-old right-back is out of contract at Anfield next summer, but the message from the club is that talks are ongoing between both parties. ‘Alexander-Arnold will be able to speak with foreign clubs about pre-contract agreements from January, which opens up the possibility of him leaving the club. ‘Football Insider revealed that Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in the England international after Dani Carvajal sustained a serious knee injury. ‘However, Alexander-Arnold’s team have revealed that no other talks have happened with other clubs at his stage. Sources have told Football Insider that Liverpool are hopeful they can convince the defender to remain at his boyhood club.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag avoids bottom spot in latest Premier League manager rankings with a newcomer on top

👉 Liverpool ‘exploring the market’ amid Salah uncertainty; Romano provides update on two targets

👉 Jurgen Klopp ‘destroys image’ as Liverpool legend ‘stands for everything that’s wrong with football’

Alexander-Arnold is being considered as a potential long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal.

It has been suggested that Real Madrid could move for Alexander-Arnold in January as Carvajal – who has ruptured his ACL – is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

However, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce claims “there’s zero chance that Alexander-Arnold goes anywhere in January”, saying “it is absolute nonsense”.

“There’s absolutely zero chance that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] will go anywhere in January. I mean, I saw some nonsense yesterday about Real Madrid planning a bid for him in January or something,” Pearce said.

“I just don’t believe that’s true. And I certainly don’t believe it for a minute. [It’s] absolute nonsense.

“I mean, we’ve said previously many times, every top club in Europe will be keeping a very close eye on developments over Trent’s future, because my information at the moment is that there is no decision that’s been taken. Those talks are ongoing.”