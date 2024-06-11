According to reports, Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has also been linked with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent years. They wanted him before he left Brazilian outfit Santos, but Real Madrid beat them to the signing as they paid around £38m to secure his services.

Rodrygo to Liverpool?

The Brazil international has proven to be a brilliant signing for Real Madrid as he has 54 goals in his 216 appearances for the La Liga giants across all competitions.

Rodrygo has been particularly in the Champions League as he’s scored goals in vital moments to win the elite European competition in two of the past three seasons.

Despite this, Rodrygo is being heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid. If he stays, it is suspected that he will fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Liverpool reportedly retains interest in Rodrygo as they scour the market for wingers amid reports linking Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz with moves elsewhere.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have ‘demanded a price’ for Rodrygo as he has been selected as a ‘priority’ transfer target.

Liverpool are said to have ‘set their sights’ on Real Madrid ‘to convince’ president Florentino Perez ‘to remove one of his great stars’ and they ‘do not rule out a sale’.

Rodrygo is also ‘wanted’ by Man City, with Real Madrid reportedly ‘asking for more than 100 million euros’.

The report also notes that Liverpool ‘want to include Luis Diaz in the operation’, but Real Madrid have ‘no interest’ in the Colombia international.

PREMIER LEAGUE FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Ten Premier League flops signed for £221m who will be at Euro 2024, ft. Chelsea hijack, West Ham disasters

👉 Brighton finally copy Chelsea with manager appointment as two Premier League records will be broken

👉 Predicting one Premier League transfer target from every nation at Euro 2024

Eberechi Eze – who has a £68m release clause in his contract – would be a cheaper alternative and Jamie O’Hara has explained why Liverpool to replace Salah with the Crystal Palace standout.

“I don’t think Eberechi Eze will remain at Crystal Palace next season,” O’Hara said.

“With his recent inclusion in the England squad for the Euros, I believe he could attract interest from any of the top Premier League sides.

“He’s got such brilliant ability and I think he would improve the attack of most clubs in the country. The exposure he’ll gain from the tournament is going to put him on a lot of team’s radars this summer.

“I’m looking at Liverpool who are going through a bit of an uncertain period at the moment with Mohamed Salah potentially leaving – Eze could be an option for them if Salah goes to the Saudi Pro League.

“They will have been thinking about replacements already when they were getting bids of £200m for him last summer, so let’s see if they’ve got anyone lined up. They have a new manager who will want his own players of course – it’s an interesting time for them.”

READ NEXT: PSR victims’ players reassigned… Newcastle duo join Arsenal, Man City as Liverpool buy Forest star

