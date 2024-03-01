Mohamed Salah has been the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad.

According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool have decided on their asking price for Mohamed Salah amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad during last year’s summer transfer window.

The Middle East side failed with a £150m bid for the Liverpool standout towards the end of the window and they opted against making an improved offer.

Al-Ittihad and other Saudi clubs are still being linked with Salah but Liverpool will be desperate to keep the Egypt international ahead of next season.

The 31-year-old has been in stunning form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season. He has 19 goals and ten assists in his 28 appearances this term across all competitions.

Salah’s current contract is due to expire in 2025 and former Tottenham striker Mido claimed this week that the Liverpool star has already finalised his move to Saudi Arabia. He tweeted: “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed.”

In response to these comments, The Athletic’s David Ornstein unsurprisingly suggested this is “not true”.

“Full respect to Mido and others reporting their information — but I’m told it is not true that contracts have been signed. If I’m wrong, I’ll hold my hands up,” Ornstein said.

“There’s every chance he will be pursued by teams from the Saudi Pro League again, especially given he is approaching the last 12 months of his existing deal, but that doesn’t mean he wants to leave Liverpool or Europe.”

A report from Football Insider claims Salah ‘will only leave for a mega-money fee’ this summer. They explain.

‘Liverpool feel replacing Salah will be tricky if a move to the Middle East does in fact proceed, given his unbelievable output since joining from Roma in 2017. ‘However, the Reds will only be willing to allow him to leave for a mega-money fee well in excess of £100million – meaning they will have the funds to replace him in the transfer market. ‘Football Insider has previously revealed (12 February) that Liverpool could swoop for Wolves star Pedro Neto as a long-term Salah replacement. It is believed he could cost around £50-60million this summer.’

Regarding Neto, Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool will be “in the mix” to sign him from Wolves this summer.

“Then there is [Arsenal’s] long-term desire to bring in competition/backup in the wide attacking area. Pedro Neto remains of interest but he is not the only option and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanders’ asking price of £80million ($101m). He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record,” Ornstein added.

“There will also be competition for Neto, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all in the mix.”