Agents ‘pushing’ £20m star to ‘move to Liverpool’ after he ’emerges’ on Arne Slot’s ‘list’

The agents of Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries are pushing him to Liverpool, as manager Arne Slot looks to sign a new right-back in the summer of 2026, according to a reliable report.

Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Calvin Ramsay are the three recognised right-backs in the current Liverpool squad.

However, both Frimpong and Bradley have had injury problems this season, while Ramsay has made only four appearances for the Liverpool first team in his career so far.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are looking for a new right-back, with Denzel Dumfries on the radar of manager Arne Slot.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that the Netherlands international right-back’s ‘representatives are actively pushing for a move to Liverpool this summer’.

The Dutchman’s camp and intermediaries have made ‘Liverpool fully aware of both the player’s availability and his strong desire to test himself in the Premier League’.

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Dumfries is said to be available for just £20million in July, with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, also keeping tabs on the former PSV star.

Liverpool target Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries

The report has stated: ‘Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are known admirers of Netherlands international Dumfries, and there is growing belief among those around the player that Anfield could represent an ideal fit.

‘His athleticism, attacking quality and familiarity with high-intensity systems are all attributes appreciated within Liverpool’s recruitment structure.

‘The Dutchman is also viewed as someone capable of immediately handling the physical and tactical demands of Premier League football without requiring a lengthy adaptation period.’

Football Insider has also reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Dumfries this summer.

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It has been claimed that last season’s Premier League winners are ‘plotting a move to sign’ the Inter star, who has ‘emerged on Arne Slot’s list of targets’.

Dumfries has been on the books of Inter since 2021 and has been one of the best right-backs over the years.

The Netherlands international has won Serie A twice and the Coppa Italia thrice with Inter so far in his career.

Dumfries also guided Inter to the final of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said about Liverpool and Dumfries on his YouTube channel in April: “Denzel Dumfries is a hot topic for the summer, an issue that we need to keep monitoring.

“He has a release clause active in the summer, so that opens up the market potential.

“All the various opportunities are being explored for Dumfries. The release clause has a very limited timeframe.

“One team to keep an eye on Denzel Dumfries remains Liverpool.

“Liverpool already wanted him during the January transfer window. It wasn’t possible, partly because Dumfries was injured.

“Inter wouldn’t have agreed to a loan deal in January, which was perhaps the only reason why Liverpool could even consider that kind of move, but Inter immediately said no.

“Let’s see whether this summer Liverpool go back in for Dumfries.

“He’s certainly a player highly rated by the manager, Arne Slot.

“There’s a very good feeling there, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will choose Dumfries as their main priority target or not.”

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