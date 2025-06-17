According to reports, Liverpool have given their ‘response’ to ‘offers’ for forward Darwin Nunez, who has ‘opened up’ a transfer to a European giant.

It has been widely reported that the Uruguay international is expected to leave Liverpool this summer as he has been negatively impacted by Arne Slot’s arrival.

The erratic forward has been criticised for his poor form and attitude during the 2024/25 campaign as he’s failed to kick on following his £64m move from Benfica in 2022.

25-year-old Nunez slipped in the pecking order under Slot, only making seven Premier League starts as the Reds clinched their 20th title.

Despite this, Liverpool blocked his exit in January amid interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr as they were unwilling to let any assets leave in the middle of a title race.

Nunez is far more likely to leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia, though.

Al-Nassr are no longer interested in Nunez as they signed ex-Aston Villa star Jhon Duran as an alternative in January, but Al-Hilal have monitored him ahead of the Club World Cup.

In January, a move to Saudi Arabia was Nunez’s main option, but he currently has an opportunity to fall on his feet at a European giant with Atletico Madrid and Napoli interested.

Liverpool have no chance of receiving the £64m fee they paid to sign Nunez, but Football Insider claims their ‘response’ to ‘loan-to-buy offers’ is that they ‘want to recoup as much money as possible’ this summer.

European sides are said to be ‘plotting loan bids’ for Nunez, but Liverpool are ‘desperate to claw back much-needed transfer funds in this window via a permanent sale as they plot huge business of their own’.

Liverpool are said to be holding out for £40m for Nunez, which would still be a ‘big drop’ on the initial £64m fee invested to bring him to Anfield.

The report adds:

‘Nunez has no future at Liverpool and is expected to leave Anfield before the end of the summer window. ‘Serie A champions Napoli and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are among the clubs interested – but sources say both clubs would be keen to strike a potential loan-to-buy deal with an option or obligation.’

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Nunez favours a move to Napoli as he has ‘opened up’ this proposed transfer.

Still, this deal ‘remains complicated’ as it is currently unclear whether a move for Nunez is ‘feasible’ for the Serie A champions.