Liverpool are “desperate” to keep one of their three out-of-contract stars as a ‘well-connected’ former Premier League scout explains why the Reds will struggle to keep all three.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all entered the final year of their contracts and we’ve heard of little progress over extensions to their deals amid interest from elsewhere.

Saudi Pro League sides are closely monitoring both Van Dijk and Salah, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is thought to be at the top of Real Madrid’s shortlist as they target a new right-back.

A report earlier this week claimed Alexander-Arnold is now ‘one step away’ from agreeing a move to Real Madrid.

The report claims Los Blancos have been pursuing the England international ‘for several years’ and are now close to getting their man.

It’s claimed that the injury to Dani Carvajal – who’s torn his ACL – could ‘bring forward his signing for between 10 and 15 million euros to join in January’, though it seems unlikely Liverpool would allow him to leave mid-season.

He’s the one of the three that Liverpool are “desperate” to keep according to former Man United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown, who Football Insider claim ‘remains very well-connected within the game’.

Brown, who worked for Man Utd during their most successful period under Sir Alex Ferguson, insists money talks.

“I’ve been told they’re desperate to keep Trent,” he said.

“The three players they’ve got in this position: Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, they really want to keep all three of them.

“But there are a few reasons why they might not be able to.

“I don’t think Liverpool are the highest payers when it comes to players and clubs at that level.

“These star players could earn more money if they made a move to Saudi Arabia, or in Alexander-Arnold’s case, if he goes to Real Madrid.

“They might be guided by that because often players and agents especially are.

“It would leave a massive hole in the Liverpool setup, though. That’s why they’re so desperate to keep them.

“They would then have to go and recruit replacements from elsewhere and from what I’ve heard, they don’t have a limitless budget to spend.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness can see Alexander-Arnold leaving Anfield for the Bernabeu.

He said: “The concern for Liverpool’s fans is that three players who really have proven themselves over time – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – are out of contract this summer. It’s barely two months until Christmas and in January they can talk to other clubs.

“I can assure you Liverpool will have been talking to their representatives and by now will know what those guys are going to do, going forward.

“I imagine the three of them will have made their minds up on what their plans are after this season.

“Trent seems to have a relationship with Bellingham at Real Madrid. Would it surprise me if he ends up going there? No.”