A ‘concern’ has emerged at Anfield following their latest round of contract talks with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Arne Slot leading them to top spot as they enter the final nine matches of the season.

Liverpool did exit the Champions League before the international break, while they were beaten in the League Cup final by Newcastle – but only a huge collapse could stop the Reds winning the Premier League title this term.

Slot’s men are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal as they chase their 20th English top-flight title with Van Dijk one of their key players once again.

The main distraction this season for Slot has been the contract situations of Liverpool trio Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold now looks almost certain to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of June, while Salah and Van Dijk still face uncertain futures.

Van Dijk has always looked the most sure to sign on but the longer the process of renewing his contract drags on, the less likely a positive outcome is on the cards.

And now Football Insider has revealed that Liverpool ‘have concerns’ over Van Dijk’s age ‘as contract negotiatons continue’ with the Netherlands international.

The report adds:

‘The Reds captain, 33, is keen to sign a new deal but the delay in agreeing terms is due to a disagreement over the length of any contract. ‘Van Dijk will be 34 when the 2025-26 campaign starts but is still at the top of his game – seven years after joining Liverpool.’

Van Dijk has played every minute for Liverpool in the Premier League this campaign and Football Insider continues: ‘Liverpool are desperate to keep key duo Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk with the club increasingly resigned to losing Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is struggling to see a world in which Van Dijk doesn’t renew his contract before the end of the season.

Murphy said: “I’d be amazed if all three of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold left. My gut feeling is that Van Dijk will renew his contract and stay at the club. I know there’s been interest from PSG, but I think he’ll end up staying at Anfield.”