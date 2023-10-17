Liverpool could destroy Real Madrid plans in £256m double transfer hit as Reds look to strike ‘heavy blow’

Real Madrid could lose out on both of their top options to improve their attack in the summer with Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool set to strike a blow to their transfer plans, according to reports.

Interest in Salah dominated the headlines towards the end of the summer transfer window with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad keen to take him to the Middle East.

The Egypt international was the subject of a £150m bid from the Saudi Pro League outfit but Liverpool stood firm and rejected any approaches for their star man.

However, there are already rumours that Al-Ittihad or another Saudi side will try again for him over the next couple of transfer windows with the country keen to make him ‘poster boy’ for their preject.

There has been talk that Al-Ittihad are prepared to pay as much as £200m to land Salah with speculation that the Liverpool forward could earn as much as £127m a year if he chose to move there.

And there have been reports over the last week that Liverpool are not resting on their laurels, despite holding onto Salah in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp lining up Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane if Salah departs.

Sport 1 have claimed today that Sane has ‘seriously impressed’ Klopp and that the Liverpool boss has added him to his shortlist if Salah decided to leave Anfield.

With Salah still at the Premier League club, the Sane case is ‘not yet hot’ and Bayern Munich are attempting to ‘thwart’ their potential move by aiming to tie the Germany international down to a new contract.

German newspaper Bild add that Sane – who is valued at €65m (£56m) by Transfermarkt – ‘wants to make a fundamental decision’ over his future before the end of the current campaign with the potential loss of the former Manchester City winger described as a ‘heavy blow’ to Bayern.

And Spanish publication Nacional describes the potential situation surrounding the futures of Salah and Sane as a blow for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Los Blancos saw both Salah and Sane as ‘objectives’ for the summer transfer market but ‘will be left without two of its preferred signings’.

Real Madrid ‘are not at all interested in offering even half of the price’ Al-Ittihad are willing to pay for Salah and, with Liverpool interested in bringing in Sane as the Egyptian’s replacement, it means Perez could be left with ‘another unexpected goodbye’.