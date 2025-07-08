Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has asked the Premier League side to sell him to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

After making a quick start to the summer market, Liverpool are now looking to move on some of their players in order to make room for more potential additions.

The Reds board have backed Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield, by bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as their three big-name signings so far this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher have departed so far, while Jarell Quansah recently sealing a £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen.

And more players could follow out the exit door with Darwin Nunez attracting interest from Napoli, while Diaz has been the subject of approaches from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently insisted that Diaz is ‘one to watch’ this summer with interest building from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “FC Bayern have gathered all the information on Luis #Díaz in the past few days, as reported yesterday.

“Accordingly, there has also been contact. Díaz is a new candidate for Bayern, also because Max Eberl have the information that he could leave #LFC if a suitable offer arrives. One to watch.”

A report on Monday claimed that Diaz is now Bayern Munich’s ‘top candidate for the wing position’ and the Colombia international has ‘already assured the Munich club of his willingness to move’.

But now reports in Spain have insisted that Diaz ‘asks Liverpool to sell him’ to Barcelona this summer with the winger making his intentions clear.

Diaz has ‘expressed his willingness to make an effort to work under Hansi Flick’ while ‘he is unhappy at the Reds, due to his one of the lowest salaries in the dressing room’.

Flick has ‘recommended that Barca invest in Diaz’ and Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘have already asked Liverpool about the cost of the deal’.

And Diaz has ‘wasted no time in asking Liverpool’s board to let him move to Barca and fulfill one of his dreams’.

Colombian influencer Mauricio Gomez, popularly known as La Liendra, spoke to Diaz this week and asked the Liverpool starter about his future.

On the possibility of leaving Liverpool, Diaz replied: “We’re there, negotiating. We’ll see what can be achieved, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.”

La Liendra mentioned interest from Barcelona and Al-Nassr, with Diaz continuing: “We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us. But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision, now.”

