Liverpool star ‘still available’ despite Reds rejection as agent leaks sale ‘sooner rather than later’

Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

The agent of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz insists that his client will be ‘available’ at some point this summer, according to reports.

After making a quick start to the summer market, Liverpool are now looking to move on some of their players in order to make room for more potential additions.

The Reds board have backed Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield, by bringing in Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong as their three big-name signings so far this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and Caoimhin Kelleher have departed so far, while Jarell Quansah is expected to seal a £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen imminently.

And more players could follow out the exit door with Darwin Nunez attracting interest from Napoli, while Diaz has been the subject of approaches from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed on Tuesday that Diaz to Bayern Munich is “one to watch” this summer and that the Colombian “could leave” for the right price.

“FC Bayern have gathered all the information on Luis #Díaz in the past few days, as reported yesterday.

“Accordingly, there has also been contact. Díaz is a new candidate for Bayern, also because Max Eberl have the information that he could leave #LFC if a suitable offer arrives. One to watch.”

However, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas insisted on Wednesday that Liverpool have ‘rejected Bayern Munich’s approach’ as Diaz is ‘not for sale’.

And now Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has a headline that reads: ‘Luis Díaz sends messages to Barca that he’s still there’.

The outlet insists that Diaz’s agent is claiming his client is ‘still available’ with Barcelona – who are also interested in signing Diaz – hoping that the Colombian’s representative can put pressure on Liverpool to sell.

Diaz is seemingly very keen to join Barcleona in the summer transfer window and the report adds that there is ‘still a long way to go’ to secure the signing.

The report adds that Liverpool will cave ‘sooner rather than later’ but Barcelona could be outbid by Bayern Munich, who have the stronger financial situation currently.

At least publicly, Diaz has maintained that he wants to stay at Liverpool, speaking in May he said: “Since the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team.

“We’ll be talking about [a new contract], we’ll talk about it. For me, I’d stay however many years it takes. It also depends on the club, everything; these are details that are worked out separately.

“[I am] very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

