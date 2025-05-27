Barcelona ‘offer’ ex-Man City star to Liverpool for Slot starter who is ‘pushing to leave’

Luis Diaz and Ferran Torres could swap clubs in the summer.

Barcelona have offered former Man City forward Ferran Torres to Liverpool in exchange for Luis Diaz, according to reports.

The Reds have had a stunning season in the Premier League with Arne Slot winning the title in his first campaign as Liverpool manager.

By wrapping up the championship at the end of April, Slot and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes have been able to begin their recruitment drive for the summer.

Jeremie Frimpong has already completed a medical ahead of a move to Anfield, while Liverpool have made an offer in excess of €100m for his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms to sign, while a new striker remains one of their top priorities.

Darwin Nunez will likely have to be sold before they move for a striker, while Liverpool winger Diaz has also been heavily linked to a transfer away.

READ: 16 Conclusions on the F365 tables: Liverpool difference, Arsenal flaw, peak Spursiness

A recent report said that the Colombia international is ‘pushing to leave’ Liverpool and he is ‘pressuring’ the Merseysiders to ‘accept a transfer’ from Barcelona for half their asking price.

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently admitted that Liverpool winger Diaz and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford were on his list of wide players ahead of the summer.

Deco revealed: “Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365…

👉 Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving Anfield as Premier League rivals line up £30m deal

👉 When Liverpool hope to complete Wirtz transfer as ‘medical’ claim is made after £700m boost

👉 Liverpool star ‘keen to join Real Madrid’ after Xabi Alonso demands transfer of second Reds player

Responding to Deco’s comments, Liverpool boss Slot said: “Every club has its own way of doing things.

“You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he (Deco) is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

And now fresh reports in Spain insist that Barcelona have made an ‘offer’ to swap ex-Man City star Torres for Liverpool winger Diaz.

It is understood that Liverpool ‘have no intention of parting ways with one of their key players’ and ‘only an astronomical offer would make the English club consider opening the door to him’.

But Barcelona ‘already have a plan in mind’ as Deco and president Joanm Laporta are ‘willing to sacrifice’ Torres ‘in order to convince Liverpool to let Diaz go’.

Convincing Torres to move back to the Premier League ‘will also be a complex mission’ as the Spain international has ‘always stated that his intention is to succeed as a Barca player’.