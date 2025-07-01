Liverpool starter ‘calls’ Euro giants ‘directly to express his willingness to join’ in ‘unexpected move’

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has once again offered himself to La Liga champions Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

After bringing in three high-profile signings in the form of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer, Liverpool could now look to recoup some funds before the end of summer transfer window.

Diaz is one player that most Liverpool fans would want to keep with the Colombia international providing 17 goals and five assists in all competitions last term.

There has been no public pushing from Diaz to leave either, however, multiple reports are linking the Liverpool winger with moves away from Anfield this summer.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have already told Barcelona that Diaz is not for sale this summer and journalist Ben Jacobs revealed yesterday that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are preparing a £73m bid for the 28-year-old.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Diaz remains Al-Nassr’s top left-wing target, even after Liverpool told Barcelona he is not for sale.

“Nassr prepared to offer in excess of €85m (£73m). Diaz was open to Barcelona, but still unclear if he’ll consider Saudi.”

But now reports in Spain have claimed that in an ‘unexpected move’ Diaz ‘has once again offered to sign for Barca’ with his entourage contacting the Catalan giants ‘directly to express their willingness to join the Camp Nou this summer’.

The Colombia international ‘wants to leave the Premier League and believes this is the perfect time to make the leap to LaLiga, where he has always dreamed of wearing the Blaugrana shirt’.

Diaz is ‘willing to lower his financial demands if it allows him to achieve his goal of playing for Barca’ with the Liverpool winger’s agent having contact with Barcelona sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick.

But Diaz ‘has gone a step further and has personally called to show his interest and willingness, knowing that negotiations with Nico Williams have cooled due to bureaucratic issues.’

While on international duty with Colombia, Diaz recently responded to Caracol Radio when asked about his future: “I’m very happy at Liverpool, I’ve always said so. They’ve welcomed me very well from day one.

“We’re currently in contact with Liverpool because we’re talking to clubs, and that’s normal given the transfer market that’s opening.

“We’re trying to work out what’s best for us. I’m just waiting to see what happens.

“If Liverpool gives us a good renewal or I still have the [two] years left with them, I’ll be happy and content there.”