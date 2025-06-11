Liverpool star ‘directly contacts’ Reds board members to request £25m price cut to force move

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is attempting to get the Reds to reduce their asking price this summer in order to force a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer after winning the Premier League title under Arne Slot.

And further reinforcements are set to follow with Liverpool closing in on deals for Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

But the Reds could have to offload some of Slot’s existing squad to continue their rate of additions with Diaz one player linked to other clubs.

Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed last month that the Liverpool winger and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford were on his list of targets for the summer.

Deco told RAC1 in May: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot responded to Deco’s comments by saying: “Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

Liverpool winger Diaz played down a move away from Anfield last week, insisting that he would be “happy” to stay with the Reds for another two years at least.

Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

“And that’s it — everything depends on them, obviously. It’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Sky Sports claimed last week that Liverpool had ‘knocked back’ an ‘approach’ from Barcelona but reports in Spain insisted that the Catalan giants were ‘unfazed’ by that.

And now another report in Spain claims that Diaz ‘wants to join’ Barcelona this summer and is ‘willing to quietly lobby for his club to reduce his asking price from €80m (£68m) to around €50m (£43m), a figure more affordable for the Camp Nou coffers’.

Diaz has ‘contacted members of the Liverpool board directly’ in order to ‘express his desire for a change of scenery and to wear the Blaugrana’ and ‘that he now aspires to take a step forward in his career’.

The Liverpool winger has ‘asked for his market value to be re-evaluated’ and the ‘gesture has been well understood, as the relationship between Diaz and the English club remains respectful and the request is professional, free from threats or confrontational behaviour’.

Barcelona are hoping that the pressure from Diaz on the Liverpool hierarchy ‘can tip the balance’ in the La Liga side’s favour with a €50m transfer ‘a sound and affordable investment, provided it’s structured through sales or salary cap adjustments’.