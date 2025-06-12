Liverpool star ‘doesn’t feel valued’ by PL champions as Reds ‘promise’ to sell him for £68m

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz ‘doesn’t feel valued’ by the Premier League champions as he continues to push for a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Reds have been concentrating on incomings so far this summer as FSG looks to help Arne Slot build on their Premier League title win.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Netherland international’s former team-mate, Florian Wirtz, also close to a move to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on Thursday that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez will be “next” after Liverpool get a deal for Wirtz over the line.

But Liverpool are likely to move on a few players too with Colombia international Diaz linked heavily to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

Barcelona sporting director Deco told RAC1 in May: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot hit back at Deco’s comments by saying: “Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

Despite rumours that Diaz wants out, the Liverpool star seemed to play down rumours of a move away from Anfield last week during an interview.

Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome.

“Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there.

“And that’s it — everything depends on them, obviously. It’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

There were claims on Wednesday in Spain that Diaz is ‘willing to quietly lobby for his club to reduce his asking price from €80m (£68m) to around €50m (£43m), a figure more affordable for the Camp Nou coffers.’

And now Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) have insisted that Diaz ‘will do his best’ to swap Liverpool for Barcelona over the summer as he ‘doesn’t feel valued’ by the Premier League champions.

Sport, another Spanish publication, claim that Liverpool have made a ‘promise’ to Diaz that he will be sold if they receive a bid of €80m (£68m) or more, with ‘a chess game is just beginning’.

Sport state: ‘This difference in rhetoric is delaying the negotiations, but Joan Laporta is in no hurry because he knows that if the player remains firm, the signing will fall like ripe fruit.

‘Either the promise they made to Luis Díaz at the time is fulfilled or things are going to get complicated.’