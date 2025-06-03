Slot starter ‘open’ to Liverpool exit after Ronaldo requests signing – but he wants to ‘play with Yamal’

Luis Diaz is reportedly being targeted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and La Liga giants Barcelona this summer with the Liverpool star ‘open’ to a move.

The Reds secured the Premier League title at the end of April as they enjoyed a relaxing end to the season under Arne Slot.

Slot and Liverpool‘s sporting director Richard Hughes are already looking at ways to make changes to their squad in order to give the Reds the best chance of succeeding again next season.

Jeremie Frimpong completed a move to Anfield on last week and Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz look set to join, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike looks like their next priority but Premier League rivals have taken the lead in that particular transfer race.

It is understood that Liverpool have fallen behind because of their lack of sales with Diaz, Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez needing to be sold before they can proceed with a deal for Ekitike.

And now GiveMeSport have claimed that Diaz is ‘open to quitting’ Liverpool this summer and ‘a bid from Al-Nassr could be imminent after they have received central funding approval to enter negotiations.’

With interest in the Colombian building in the Middle East and Barcelona, Liverpool ‘are seeking in the region of £72million for Diaz’ with the Premier League champions ‘under no pressure to cash in’.

Al-Nassr ‘may turn their attentions towards’ Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho if Diaz ‘opts against joining’ with interest from Barcelona too.

A report earlier on Tuesday insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo has struck an ‘agreement’ to stay at Al-Nassr and that he has requested a new left winger as part of the deal to keep him.

But reports in Spain have revealed that Diaz wants to ‘play with Lamine Yamal’ next season at Barcelona after ‘blocking any attempt by Liverpool to renew his contract.’

Diaz ‘does not want to continue at Anfield and that his absolute priority is to sign for Barca’ and the Liverpool winger has ‘even ignored a huge offer from Al-Nassr’ who were ‘willing to triple his salary’.

One of the reasons the Liverpool winger ‘has decided to join Barca is the opportunity to play alongside young talents like Lamine Yamal’ but the main stumbling block remains the amount of money Barcelona are willing to pay for Diaz, as they look to down to €60m (£50m).