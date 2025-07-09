Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is ‘expected’ to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window despite strong Barcelona interest, according to reports.

The Reds have made a great start to the summer transfer window with Arne Slot being given five new signings to bolster his squad after winning the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as their three big-name signings, while Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi have boosted their goalkeeping ranks.

There is now speculation that some of their players could head out the door with rumours Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Diaz have interest from top clubs in Europe.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in Diaz with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming on Tuesday that the former will “make a new approach” to Liverpool in the coming days.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Barcelona feel that the player [Diaz] is keen on a move, that the player is keen on joining Barcelona after the Nico saga.

READ: Ten Liverpool midfield options include Fulham wildcard as Slot eyes reunion

“Barcelona now return to Luis Diaz. What’s important to say is that Barcelona want to make a new approach to Liverpool in the upcoming days try to see if they can open doors.

“Barca will do their best to get Luis Diaz. If it’s not going to be possible, Barcelona are aware of Marcus Rashford being an option on the list.

“He is very keen on the move, dreaming of Barca move, and they are aware of that… but Barca still wants to try again for Luis Diaz.”

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed recently that Bayern Munich have now made ‘contact’ over a possible deal to sign Diaz from Liverpool.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘FC Bayern have gathered all the information on Luis #Díaz in the past few days, as reported yesterday.

‘Accordingly, there has also been contact. Díaz is a new candidate for Bayern, also because Max Eberl have the information that he could leave #LFC if a suitable offer arrives. One to watch.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Palace should be ‘genuinely astounded’ by Arsenal, Liverpool part-exchange offers for Eze and Guehi

👉 Liverpool ‘willing to sell’ contract rebel to Real Madrid to avoid Alexander-Arnold repeat

👉 Liverpool ‘to spend £86m’ on two Barcelona stars as Slot sees pair as ‘perfect fit’ at Anfield

And now German newspaper Bild claim that Bayern Munich’s objectives for the summer market is to ‘bring in two top players and sell several second-string players who earn high salaries’.

The report adds that ‘talks are said to be very concrete’ and, ‘although Liverpool have publicly announced their rejection, the case is clear for the player: Diaz has informed Bayern that he wants to move to Munich.’

With Diaz’s blessing, Bayern are ‘so confident in their poker game’ with the Liverpool winger set to cost around ‘€60 million plus potential bonuses’ and the Colombian is now ‘expected to join’.

A report in Spain claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are ‘beginning to have serious doubts about the true intentions’ of Diaz.

After being stung by Nico Williams, who reportedly strung Barcelona along before signing fresh terms at Athletic Bilbao, the Catalan giants are worried that Diaz is ‘simply taking advantage of the interest shown in him to secure a better contract’.

Diaz, who has ‘complained’ about his low salary at Anfield, is apparently ‘using Barca to get a much more lucrative contract at Liverpool’.