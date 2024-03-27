Luis Diaz’s father has suggested that the Liverpool winger and his family are hoping for interest from Real Madrid in future transfer windows.

The Reds will lose Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after the German announced that he will be stepping down in the summer to take a break from football.

Diaz senior: We haven’t lost our hope yet…

And there have been rumours that some of his existing playing staff could follow him out the door with rumours about Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold emerging in recent months.

There have also been rumours that Liverpool winger Diaz – who has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain – could be sold in order for the Reds to keep Salah, who has been linked with a huge move to Saudi Arabia.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons there are other players who the Reds would look to “get rid of before they offload the Colombian”.

“There have been whispers of Luis Diaz being sacrificed by Liverpool so the club can keep Mo Salah out of the clutches of the Saudi Pro League,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“[…] Although Diaz’s numbers aren’t quite at the levels I certainly think there are other players who Liverpool will get rid of before they offload the Colombian.

“Either way though, the club have got to start planning for life with Salah. Although he may not move this summer, he isn’t going to go on forever. The Egyptian is approaching 32 years old, it’s time the club looked to the future.”

But Diaz’s father has now commented on reports of interest from Real Madrid with the Liverpool winger’s dad insisting that they “haven’t lost hope” of a future move to Spain.

Diaz senior told Cadena Ser: “There was never anything serious with Real Madrid or Atlético. Liverpool were always more determined and concrete to sign Luis. We haven’t lost our hope yet… Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market.”

Romano: I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly…

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Diaz’s situation at Liverpool following his father’s comments.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Staying with Liverpool, some fans may have raised an eyebrow after comments from Luis Diaz’s father hinting that he and his son would like to see him play for a top Spanish club, but I’d not look at Luis’s father words like something negative.

“He was just replying to questions about Spanish clubs wanting his son in the past, and he was keeping options open for the future, it’s something normal, but Diaz is happy at Liverpool, super committed and he’s showing that in every single game. I don’t see any big chaos into those words, honestly.”