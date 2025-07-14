Liverpool winger Luis Diaz could be on his way to Bayern Munich ‘within a week’ as the German side push to get a deal done, according to reports.

The Reds have sealed five incomings already this summer with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong the three most high profile of those new additions.

The Liverpool board have thrown their weight behind Arne Slot after the Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Anfield.

But now the Reds seem to be concentrating more on potential outgoings with Darwin Nunez’s sale looking key to bringing in a new striker this summer, while Diaz and Ibrahima Konate are among the names linked with moves away from Liverpool.

Diaz has been linked with moves to Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich and La Liga champions Barcelona and the 28-year-old recently gave an update on his future.

When asked recently where his future lies, Diaz said: “We don’t know yet. Nothing, nothing (to say).

“We’re there talking with the management, we’re calm where I am. So nothing (to say), we’re talking about matters.”

He added: “We’re there, negotiating. We’ll see what can be achieved, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.”

When pushed on interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, Diaz continued: “We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us. But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision now.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Diaz ‘could sign’ for Bayern Munich ‘within a week’ after the Bavarians ‘submitted a formal offer of €52m (£45m)’.

Liverpool are ‘demanding more than €70m (£60m), which could delay the deal, although talks remain open’ as they attempt to bridge the £15m gap in valuation.

Diaz is ‘open to a change of scenery and welcomes a move to the Bundesliga , where he would play a leading role in the new project led by Vincent Kompany’.

Liverpool ‘are not willing to sell at a lower price’ which has ruled out Catalan giants Barcelona, who have ‘withdrawn from the bidding due to its lack of competitive price’.

Bayern Munich ‘don’t want the negotiations to drag on beyond July’ and ‘is considering improving its offer to get closer to Liverpool’s asking price.’

Former Barcelona scout Bojan Krkic Sr revealed recently that he has followed the Colombian extensively and reckons he lacks consistency.

Bojan said: “Luis Diaz is a great player, but he lacks consistent performance. If I were at Barça, I wouldn’t sign him. I followed him when he was at Porto and now at Liverpool.

“He’s a player who does wonders for you, then disappears for three games, or in one game, he gives you a brutal half-hour and disappears. At Porto, he was even a substitute, and then at Liverpool, it’s also because of that.”