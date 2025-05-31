Barcelona have received a transfer boost with news that Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has had his asking price reduced by the Reds, according to reports.

The Reds secured the Premier League title at the end of April as they enjoyed a relaxing end to the season under Arne Slot.

Slot and Liverpool‘s sporting director Richard Hughes are already looking at ways to make changes to their squad in order to give the Reds the best chance of succeeding again next season.

Jeremie Frimpong completed a move to Anfield on Friday and Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz look set to join, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike looks like their next priority after completing those three signings and now Liverpool will have to think about who they offload.

Speculation is building around Diaz’s future with rumours that he could make way this summer to make space for Slot’s new additions.

Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed recently that Liverpool winger Diaz and Manchester United forward Rashford were two names on his list of targets for the summer.

Deco said: “Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Responding to Deco’s comments, Liverpool boss Slot said: “Every club has its own way of doing things.

“You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he (Deco) is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

A report earlier this week insisted that Diaz is ‘pushing to leave Liverpool’ this summer but that his asking price had become a ‘clear obstacle to the deal’.

It was claimed that Diaz ‘has begun to pressure the English club to accept a transfer for an amount close to €40m’ with the Colombia international ‘aware of Barca’s financial situation’.

And now fresh reports in Spain claim that Liverpool ‘lowers Diaz’s price due to Wirtz’ and ‘his signing could be closer’ at Barcelona ‘than it seemed just a few weeks ago’.

Wirtz’s imminent signing has ‘created an urgent situation’ at Liverpool ‘where they know they must generate income if they want to maintain financial stability’.

Although the Reds hierarchy ‘has no intention of parting with the Colombian, the club’s management is aware that his sale could facilitate the Wirtz deal.’

Liverpool had hoped to pull in €80m for Diaz this summer if they were forced to sell but the ‘urgent need’ for money means his ‘valuation could drop significantly, reaching a range closer to €50m.’

It is a ‘considerable reduction that sparks Barca’s immediate interest’ but the Liverpool winger ‘knows the signing will only be viable if the price continues to drop’.