Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has already ‘agreed’ a contract with Bayern Munich as his transfer hinges on the Reds’ efforts to sign Hugo Ekitike, according to reports.

Diaz grabbed 17 goals and five assists in 50 matches in all competitions last season with 38 of those appearances coming in the starting XI under Arne Slot.

There has been speculation all summer that the Colombia international could be leaving Liverpool with widespread reports indicating that he has made it clear to the Merseysiders that he wants to go before the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool, though, have made it clear to Bayern Munich and Barcelona that they have no intention of selling Diaz this summer but it’s unclear if this is a tactic to get the highest possible fee for the winger.

The Reds have already signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong with back-up goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman also arriving.

And now there are rumours that Liverpool could look to move on some players with Darwin Nunez one of those who is available for sale.

But it could be Diaz who is sold first with German newspaper Bild claiming that Bayern Munich have made the ‘breakthrough in poker’ for the Liverpool winger.

Just a few days ago, Bayern Munich ‘submitted a second offer’ of €67.5 million with the deal worth a lot more than the €52m they bid initially.

The offer was rejected by Liverpool but there are now ‘positive signals’ that a deal could be done with the Bavarians ‘making progress in the poker game for the Colombian’.

It is understood that ‘things are now really moving forward and that concrete negotiations can begin soon’ with a ‘meeting’ between Bayern Munich and Liverpool bosses ‘to be planned soon’.

A deal for Diaz ‘hinges’ on Liverpool’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike after the Reds submitted an official offer for the France international on Thursday,

Bayern are encouraged after Diaz informed Liverpool ‘that he wants to leave the club’ and the winger has ‘agreed’ to a deal and he is ‘expected to receive a four-year contract in Munich until summer 2029 and earn an estimated €14 million per year.’

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has encouraged Bayern Munich, who he also played for, to buy Diaz if they get the opportunity this summer.

Babbel told Adventure Gamers: “Luis Diaz is a fantastic player and if Bayern Munich have the opportunity to sign him, then they must try. He’s a player who makes a difference on the pitch and it doesn’t seem like he’s 100% happy at Liverpool.

“Usually after just winning the Premier League, you’d like to stay at a club for at least another couple of seasons, but it looks like he wants to leave.

“If Bayern have the chance to strike a deal for him then they should definitely do so, especially after losing Leroy Sane. For me, he’s a fantastic player.”