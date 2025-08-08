‘Difficult for others to compete’ with Liverpool for ‘promising’ star as Reds bid ‘changes everything’

It would be “difficult for others to compete” for Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni if Liverpool “were to decide on” signing the Italian, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are still looking for further reinforcements after signing six new players this summer with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike headlining those deals.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak or Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola seem to be their marquee targets before the transfer closes on September 1.

But there are other areas of the squad Liverpool could improve too with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi emerging as a target as Arne Slot looks to give Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate some competition.

On Guehi, transfer expert Romano recently said: “Yes, still a possibility to see him leaving Palace this season. Liverpool will decide on defender soon.”

There are claims in France that Liverpool have already made bids for Guehi with Crystal Palace rejecting them and ‘deeming them insulting’.

READ: The fight against plastics has Liverpool and Man Utd getting shirty but questions remain

And now 18-year-old Parma centre-back Leoni is attracting their attention after having a breakthrough Serie A campaign last term with a number of clubs chasing his signature.

But Romano has now revealed that if Liverpool put a bid in for Leoni then it “would change everything” as it “difficult for others to compete” with the Premier League club.

Romano told his Italian language YouTube channel: “Giovanni Leoni is very well liked at Liverpool. He’s highly regarded because he’s one of the most promising young centre backs currently around.

“Everyone really likes Leoni, we know about Inter, Juve, really all the big clubs have made moves for Leoni to understand the situation. But to date no one is in advanced, concrete negotiations with Parma and Parma still hope to keep the player.

“It’s clear that if Liverpool were to decide on Leoni, that would change everything.

“It would be difficult for others to compete. They are looking for a young centre back and he is on their shortlist. However, it’s not an advanced or finalised deal with an offer on the table, so patience will be needed.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Fresh Isak to Liverpool transfer verdict as Newcastle star becomes ‘ostracised by his own actions’

👉 Tottenham ‘willing’ to ‘meet all demands’ to sign Liverpool star as Maddison replacement

👉 Newcastle must get over unavoidable transfer hijacks and inevitable Isak sale to ‘stupid’ Liverpool

Liverpool have already spent a lot of money this summer, while also managing to recoup cash on players like Luis Diaz, and there seems to be plenty of money left for further acquisitions.

And transfer journalist Ben Jacobs insists that Liverpool see a huge move for Isak as “value” for money compared to a potential transfer for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Jacobs told the Indie Football Podcast: “I think the finances of the Rodrygo deal because Liverpool are not about numbers, they’re about value. And there’s a key difference here.

“So they’re happy to put down 120, 130 million maybe on Alexander Isak because they think that’s value. But the challenge with Rodrygo is you don’t necessarily get value for money on the wage, on the taxes, on the agent fees, and on the 90 million euros that Real Madrid are asking for.

“So I think they’ll feel Rodrygo is not necessarily one where there’s value for money, but with Isak, they’ll feel it’s money well spent.”