Diomande makes ‘dream club’ claim about Liverpool as he reveals Klopp talks

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp's former club.

In-demand RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has played down claims that Liverpool are his “dream club” to join in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs who were regularly linked with a move for the RB Leipzig winger in January.

A move in the summer was always the more likely option with Red Bull empire’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff suggesting that Diomande could even still be at Leipzig for another season after this one.

Mintzlaff said: “With such a young player that we just signed (from Spain’s Leganes last July), you can’t give him away after just one year. In recent years, RB Leipzig has worked out that even top players can certainly stay longer.

“As chairman of the supervisory board, I would say that he will still be there next season, even if an offer of €80million or €90m comes.”

But Fabrizio Romano recently predicted a “crazy battle” in the summer transfer window for his signature with Tottenham and Man Utd both interested in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The name of Yan Diomande continues to return in the news and in questions because he is considered one of the best young wingers in the world. However, RB Leipzig insist that they want to keep the player in January.

“Despite Manchester United sending scouts again and Tottenham being ready to do business immediately in January with an important financial proposal, Leipzig’s intention is clear.

“RB Leipzig insist that Diomande will not leave in this January window. They are not looking for money after making major sales in the summer, including Benjamin Sesko, Lois Openda and Xavi Simons.

“The message from Leipzig is that the player will stay in January, but in the summer it will be a crazy battle. Man Utd are sending scouts, Tottenham are involved and PSG are also following the player closely.”

Out of all the clubs linked, Liverpool had been touted as his ‘dream move’ but Diomande was keen to quash those rumours in an interview.

Diomande told German newspaper Bild: “People made it out to be my dream club [Liverpool]. But first and foremost, it’s my dad’s favourite club.

“It was always his great wish to see me play there someday because he loves the atmosphere at Anfield. He always raved about Steven Gerrard. I was too young to see him play. We didn’t even have a TV at home for a long time.

“I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, but my dream club right now is Leipzig.”

When asked if he had spoken to Liverpool legend Juren Klopp about the Premier League club, Diomande responded: “No, not that. But we talk every now and then. He tells me to stay humble and keep working hard.

“It was always my dream to play on one of his teams. That’s not quite possible now. But being so close to him now, talking to him, shaking his hand, it’s incredible. He’s a legend. Sometimes I feel like I’m in a movie.”