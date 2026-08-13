Liverpool have made a ‘direct call’ to Crystal Palace to discuss the signing of Adam Wharton, who Manchester United have enquired about, as per an insider X account.

Wharton has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer. The Palace midfielder has been linked with essentially the entire top six, though most of those sides have already added some top players to their midfields this term.

The Reds have not, and with Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister possibly leaving the club, additions will be necessary.

Per the insider account, Liverpool have ‘made direct calls’ to Palace to discuss the signing of Wharton.

The same account suggests that United – who have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer – have enquired about Wharton.

For most clubs, Wharton’s asking price, somewhere between £85-100million, has been the thing putting them off.

It is not clear from the recent reporting whether Liverpool or United would go that far, and if a figure in that range has been quoted to them by the Eagles.

Reports elsewhere have suggested Chelsea have also made contact for Wharton, given Enzo Fernandez could depart this summer.

United told to sign Wharton

Though there are a few clubs giving Wharton an option this summer, United have been actively encouraged to land the Englishman.

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes said: “I can’t believe they’re not trying to buy Adam Wharton.

“Sandro Tonali would have been my first-choice but with him gone now, Adam Wharton looks perfect to me.”

That United have enquired for the Palace man will therefore please Scholes, but with the pursuit not currently active, and other clubs also sniffing around him, there’s no guarantee of a move.

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Further to that, United have spent £85million on two midfielders so far this summer, and doubling that or more on one extra addition could be unlikely.

Should Chelsea sell Fernandez, their bank balance will be boosted massively and they’d be in with a good chance of landing Wharton.

At Liverpool, there’s a huge focus on Bradley Barcola at the moment, and he’s likely to cost far in excess of £100million if he is signed – though there are struggles on that front at the moment – so it feels unlikely they’d be able to pay the price for Wharton, too.

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