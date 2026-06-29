Liverpool make ‘direct’ contact for winger as Diomande snub ‘opens door’ to transfer

Yan Diomande choosing a move to Paris Saint-Germain has ‘automatically opened the door’ to Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola this summer, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to bring in a replacement for Mohamed Salah with the Egpyt international announcing in March that he would be leaving Liverpool this summer for a new challenge.

Liverpool have already brought in one new signing this summer with Victor Munoz arriving from Osasuna – but it will not stop the Reds bringing in another top-class winger before the transfer window shuts.

RB Leipzig star Diomande emerged as their primary target but that potential deal is now up in smoke as the Ivory Coast international decided on Sunday that Paris Saint-Germain are his preferred destination this summer.

Liverpool had already put down an offer worth around €100m for Diomande and the Reds will now use some or all of that money on other targets.

PSG winger Barcola is a top candidate with Fabrizio Romano insisting on Sunday evening that the France international is definitely of interest to Liverpool.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I have said many times when discussing Liverpool’s search for a winger, do not forget the name Bradley Barcola.

“Barcola was already a player Liverpool admired during the summer of 2025, and he remains on their shortlist for the summer of 2026. My position on that has not changed. Bradley Barcola remains a concrete option for Liverpool.

“Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given the green light for Bradley Barcola to leave this summer. However, in all of my recent updates I have continued to say that there is movement around the player.

“Many sources in France insist that Barcola is not leaving PSG. My information remains different. The situation is still open, and there is still a possibility that Barcola could leave Paris during this transfer window.

“PSG’s current priority departures include Nordi Mukiele, who is set to join AC Milan in a deal worth €14 million, while talks are also progressing over Randal Kolo Muani’s future. Discussions continue with Juventus after personal terms were agreed some time ago.

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“I have also mentioned several times that if Liverpool decide to move strongly for Barcola, there is still a genuine possibility that negotiations could develop, especially with Yan Diomande now prioritising a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I made a video back in May explaining this exact scenario. Liverpool could move for Barcola while PSG focus on signing Yan Diomande. Several weeks later, that is exactly the direction this story appears to be taking.

“However, everything still depends on whether PSG eventually approve Barcola’s departure this summer. Until that decision is made, the situation remains open.”

Diomande deal ‘opens door’ to Barcola exit to Liverpool

And now reliable Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool have made ‘direct’ contact over a potential deal for Barcola – who is now ‘expected to leave’ – after Diomande chose to join PSG over the Reds.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘EXCL- Paris Saint-Germain has already discussed directly with several clubs, including Liverpool, for Bradley Barcola! Yan Diomande’s transfer automatically opens the door to a departure for the Frenchman, who is expected to leave PSG this summer. More info soon… #mercato’

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