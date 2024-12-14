Raphinha is wanted by Liverpool and another two Premier League sides, who have contacted Barcelona

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs who have reportedly directly told Barcelona they remain interested in Raphinha if the La Liga giants need to ‘raise funds’.

Raphinha has been one of the very best players in Europe this season. In 23 games in all competitions this term, the Barcelona winger has already surpassed his tallies for goals and assists for last season, having had a direct hand in 27 goals.

It is unsurprising that some more big clubs want to gain his services. There have been links to Chelsea of late, while a report from TBRFootball suggests Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all enquired about Raphinha in the summer.

The trio remain in contact with intermediaries, having reportedly ‘confirmed to Barcelona that they are still interested’ in the winger should the club ‘need to raise funds’.

Barca have had well documented financial struggles in the past few years, and Raphinha has been touted as one high-value player they could sell.

The most interesting club in the Premier League trio after the Barca man is Liverpool, given he could be a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future remains up in the air, but has been vocal about not being offered a new deal, with his current one up in the summer.

Raphinha seems the perfect replacement for the Liverpool winger, having been directly involved in just one goal fewer than the Egyptian superstar this term, and being five years younger.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool told ‘exciting’ Man Utd target should ‘replace’ Robertson as ‘exceptional’ star ‘wants to leave’

👉 Slot ‘makes a splash’ as Liverpool send ‘record offer’ to ‘take’ star away from Real Madrid, Barcelona

👉 Arne Slot says Liverpool star ‘wasn’t of the standard’ vs Girona; makes bizarre Chiesa claim

But for the moment, the report states that Barcelona have ‘dismissed any notion they need to sell’.

They have, though, shedded big names such as Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann in recent seasons, seemingly to fund new transfers, and given they made the big snare of Dani Olmo in the summer, there seems a chance somebody may have to be sold.

Whether that is Raphinha or not remains to be seen, but Barca would surely receive a massive figure if he was to be sold to any of the Premier League giants tracking him.

READ MORE: Liverpool face push from AC Milan to land elite forward who wants ‘extraordinary pay rise’