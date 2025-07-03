Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva

Michael Edwards and John Henry are among those to pay tribute to Diogo Jota following his tragic death.

Jota and his brother, Andre, tragically died in a car crash in Spain. They were in a car in Zamora, when the vehicle left the road.

Tributes have poured in, with Liverpool head coach Arne Slot sharing an emotional statement on Thursday evening.

And Liverpool directors Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have also issued a joint statement.

They said: “There is nothing that we can say in this moment to ease the pain of such a devastating tragedy. We all feel utterly bereft right now.

“In such heartbreaking circumstances, it is our responsibility to acknowledge the collective grief we are experiencing, to pay tribute to our Diogo, and to offer unwavering support to his family who remain our absolute priority at this time.

“Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children, his parents and wider family are facing an unimaginable loss. This tragic accident has taken not only Diogo, but also his brother, Andre Silva. We mourn them both equally. We must respect the family’s privacy and give them the space to grieve in whichever way they need.

“Of course, we – his Liverpool family – are also struggling to come to terms with what has happened. As his teammates, friends and colleagues, we are consumed by shock and sorrow. We know our supporters, his national team, former clubs and teammates and the wider football community share in this grief. This is a tragedy that transcends Liverpool Football Club.

“In the coming days, we as a club will look to honour our beloved number 20 with the respect and affection he so richly deserves. We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much.

“For now, we express a love that is filled with deep sorrow and pain. We have lost someone truly irreplaceable.

“Rest in peace, Diogo. YNWA.”

MAILBOX: RIP Diogo Jota as Liverpool fans joined by rivals in tribute

Liverpool’s leadership team consisting of Billy Hogan, John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon also provided a statement:

“On behalf of the leadership teams at Liverpool Football Club and Fenway Sports Group, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our number 20, Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva.

“This tragic situation and the reality of it is truly shocking, devastating and has left us numb with grief. We therefore cannot imagine how the immediate and wider family of these remarkable brothers must be feeling. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them all.

“We all know what Diogo could do on the field of play and the vital role he played in our successes since he joined this club in 2020. How he quickly became a firm fan favourite, and his song reverberated around Anfield and in stadiums across the world.

“So many special moments, so many special memories.

“But beyond the player that we all knew was a wonderfully humble human being, he was sincere, intelligent, funny, tough and created connections with people everywhere he went. He had a zest for life that was utterly contagious. Diogo was a loving father, son, husband and brother, and we, and everyone who knew him, will miss him deeply as we all try to process the enormity of today.

“Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. You Will Never Walk Alone.

“Billy, John, Tom, Mike.”

MEDIAWATCH: Diogo Jota and the race to clickbait his tragic death