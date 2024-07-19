Liverpool face ‘disaster’ as key Klopp trio ‘could all leave’ as Reds name asking price for TAA

Liverpool are facing the prospect of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on free transfers next summer, according to reports.

The Reds have already faced a lot of changes so far this summer with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager following the German’s emotional departure at the end of last season.

Michael Edwards returned to Anfield as FSG’s new CEO of football, while Richard Hughes was hired as their new sporting director from Bournemouth.

Liverpool are now looking to improve their squad in order to help Slot get the best possible start to his time as head coach – but one of the main priorities will be to try and resolve the futures of Klopp favourites Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk.

The trio are all out of contract in 12 months and there are yet to be any breakthroughs over new contracts with speculation continuing about their futures.

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool are ‘facing disaster’ as the key trio ‘could all leave for free next summer’ but that the Reds ‘will hold talks with all three players in the coming weeks to assess their plans for the future’.

Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk ‘will decide on where they see their long-term futures and whether Liverpool can match their ambitions under the new boss’.

Football Insider add: ‘All three players find themselves in different situations and have big decisions to make during the final year of their deals.’

Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia once again, while Van Dijk has hinted that he could leave and Alexander-Arnold has ‘concrete’ interest from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are understood to be convinced that Alexander-Arnold ‘will play for them’ at some point but they would need to make an ‘offer of epic proportions’ to land him this summer.

But now reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool have ‘set the asking price’ for the England international at €80m (£67m) but the Reds are ‘actively working to secure his continuity’.

MORE LIVERPOOL NEWS ON F365

👉 Liverpool and Arsenal warned of Nico Williams transfer demands after impressive displays at Euro 2024

👉 Jarell Quansah sends Arne Slot message even as Liverpool continue centre-back hunt

👉 Xabi Alonso set to swoop in for Jurgen Klopp favourite as Bayern hunt key man

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it is all quiet on the future of Van Dijk despite recent speculation that he could leave Liverpool.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Lots of rumours surrounding Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, but as we already mentioned here the day after his recent statement guys, so far the situation is quiet.

“Liverpool have not received any proposal, Virgil is on holiday, so again it’s quiet around van Dijk and Liverpool are waiting for him to come back from his holidays.”

Liverpool have yet to make any new additions this summer and sporting director Hughes warned that the transfer window could take a while to get going.

Hughes said earlier this month at a joint press conference with Slot: “When there are major competitions during the summer – a European Championship, Copa America and the Olympics as well – there’s a lot of football being played, naturally the attention is going to be there.

“And I think that after the (Premier League-wide) flurry that there was in June, it will calm down a little bit now. That would be my prediction for the month of July.

“And then like always, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players, I think then the opinions will be more set at football clubs.

“And then you may see a situation in August, like in previous seasons, is a little bit of hurry to get things done and to make sure that everyone’s squads are in order.

“I don’t think this will be any different, but who knows what will transpire economically? It’s hard to say and speak for other clubs.

“But that was probably the case in June and why situations occurred as they did. But I’d see a quiet July and then perhaps a crescendo in August would probably await us all.”