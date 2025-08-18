According to reports, Liverpool are ‘most likely’ to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a ‘discount’ fee before this transfer window closes.

Liverpool remain interested in signing Isak before this summer transfer window closes after landing Hugo Ekitike, while the striker is intent on a move to the Premier League holders.

Isak has made himself available for an exit after scoring 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

Last season, the Newcastle standout established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and feels he’s ready for the next step of his career.

Newcastle, unsurprisingly, are against selling Isak, who has spat his dummy out in pursuit of a move to Liverpool before this window closes.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are willing to make an improved bid for Isak if/when Newcastle land a suitable replacement. They have already had an offer worth around £120m rejected as their rivals hold out for their reported asking price of £150m.

Newcastle are currently working on deals for potential replacements after missing out on Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, with Nicolas Jackson and Yoane Wissa among their targets.

Now, football finance expert Stefan Borson has backed Liverpool to land Isak for a ‘discount’ fee ‘next week’, with Newcastle tipped to sanction his exit after the two sides face off at St James’ Park next Monday.

“I guess we’ve got to a point now where I think probably most likely, if you were betting on it, you’d say Liverpool put forward a deal that’s sort of £125million plus a load of add-ons, some easy and some not easy, and it gets done after the Newcastle v Liverpool game and he joins Liverpool,” Borson told Football Insider.

“But it just depends on the hardball that Newcastle want to play as an organisation as much as anything.

“I do think Liverpool are in a good position in respect of the player because he’s made it very difficult for Newcastle.

“I think if we’d have looked at it at the start of the summer, you’d have said Liverpool will have to pay close to £150million.

“If he does end up going now, I think they have successfully chipped off £10-15million of his fee.

“It’s made it very difficult to reintegrate because of the stance that he’s taken, and the way Newcastle do not believe they can even play him right now.

“As I say, I think it’s most likely that he goes, but I don’t think it’s certain.”